Kamala Harris Can’t Give One Reason Why Pennsylvania Should Vote For Her (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris traveled to Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday for a campaign event.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) and his wife Gisele greeted Harris on the tarmac after she deplaned.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris visited Classic Elements, a local bookstore, cafe and gift shop in Johnstown.

She couldn’t even give one reason why Pennsylvania should vote for her.

“I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris doesn’t even sound excited to be in Johnstown.

WATCH:

A Kamala Harris Administration would utterly destroy Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris has repeatedly vowed to ban fracking, an industry that provides high-paying jobs to hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania.

The natural gas and energy industry generates billions of dollars a year for Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris will destroy the state with green energy that outsources jobs to China.

Cristina Laila
