‘Worst Mayor in America’ Tiffany Henyard at It AGAIN-Rehires Suspended Acting Police Chief Without Permission

The Gateway Pundit has reported on multiple investigations into Dolton, Illinois, mayor Tiffany Henyard, dubbed ‘the worst mayor in America.’

Heynard is at it again with a new controversy surrounding former Deputy Chief Lewis Lacey.

According to village officials, although Lacey was placed on a leave of absence, he continued to show up for work and then was ultimately fired by the board.

Three village trustees told NBC Chicago that Henyard ignored the board’s actions regarding Lacey and appointed him officially as the head of the department, although he has not yet been sworn in.

From NBC Chicago:

Lacey was indicted this week on bankruptcy fraud charges, with prosecutors alleging that he had concealed assets and income from creditors and took steps to prevent payment of a lawsuit settlement. He was charged with bankruptcy fraud, making false statements and declarations in a bankruptcy case and perjury. Lacey appeared in court on those charges Thursday, with his lawyer telling reporters that his client is “not guilty” of the charges.

The latest move by Henyard comes while is under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

In March, Henyard reportedly vetoed an investigation, unanimously approved by The Dolton Village Board, into allegations that she misused funds for lavish expenses and a costly $1 million security detail.

Residents were so concerned about Henyard’s behavior that a group of Dolton trustees hired failed former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate.

Last week at a Board of Trustees meeting, former Chicago Mayor Lightfoot delivered her presentation detailing expenditures from Henyard and Dolton village officials over the last three years, leaving residents audibly gasping.

The report revealed that Dolton has a deficit of at least $3.6 million, with more than $6 million in additional checks owed to village vendors that it can’t afford to pay.

Further, Lightfoot revealed that the village hasn’t complied with state law by filing annual financial reports.