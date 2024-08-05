Tulsi Gabbard DECLARED TERRORIST By Biden Admin?! Stalked by Air Marshals | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Federal Air Marshal Whistleblowers Reveal Tulsi Gabbard is Actively Under Surveillance Through Quiet Skies Program

ARTICLE 2: Tulsi Gabbard Exposes MSNBC as a Propaganda Machine for Democrat Elite — Deceptively Edits Joe Rogan Clip to Fabricate Support for Kamala Harris

ARTICLE 3: Harris Campaign Launches “Republicans For Harris” – Here’s the List of Never-Trump Losers

ARTICLE 4: “There’s a Revolution Brewing in Britain” – Tommy Robinson Doxxed by Daily Mail as Asylum Hotels Set on Fire and “Muslim Defence League” Chases Englishmen with Two-by-Fours

ARTICLE 5: ‘Charlatan’ Dr. Peter Hotez Calls Biden Regime to Deploy DOJ, DHS Security forces Against “Anti-Vaxxers” in the US



