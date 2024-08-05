Federal Air Marshal Whistleblowers Reveal Tulsi Gabbard is Actively Under Surveillance Through Quiet Skies Program

Several Federal Air Marshal (FAM) whistleblowers have come forward to expose that former U.S. Representative and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is currently enrolled in the controversial Quiet Skies program, Uncover DC reported.

Quiet Skies is a program by the TSA that uses air marshals to track and observe suspicious passengers. The program’s goal is to identify travelers who may pose a risk to aviation security, in short, a terrorist.

Air marshals observe passengers’ behavior in airports and on flights. They take notes and send detailed reports to the TSA. The program is an expansion of a practice where air marshals surveil subjects of open FBI terrorism investigations. This is the same program weaponized against J6 defendants and their families.

In 2023, Sonya LaBosco, the director of the Air Marshal National Council, made a shocking revelation about the current situation of US air security. According to her, in the current conditions, regular commercial flights will not be serviced by air marshals.

LaBosco explained that the air marshals have been reassigned for the past two years under the Biden regime. They’re either stationed at the border dealing with illegal immigration or tracking individuals linked to the January 6, 2021 events, irrespective of their involvement in any criminal activities.

Sonya LaBosco revealed that a group coined as “Quiet Skies” has been focusing on individuals who happened to be in the National Capitol region during January 2021, tagging them as possible threats. This tracking happens regardless of whether they participated in the Capitol event or other activities surrounding that timeframe.

Any person within the vicinity for any reason, even innocent activities such as attending a funeral or a job interview, is potentially put on this domestic terrorist list and followed by air marshals during their travels.

Now, according to the whistleblowers, Gabbard is unknowingly monitored by two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist specializing in explosives, one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals on every flight she boards.

Sonya LaBosco, Executive Director of the Air Marshal National Council (AMNC), revealed that at least one whistleblower is prepared to provide documentation substantiating these claims. Despite her attempts to reach out to Gabbard and her staff for comment, LaBosco has received no response.

LaBosco and AMNC President David Londo have long advocated for the rights of Federal Air Marshals, testifying before various congressional committees about the alarming trend of classifying innocent Americans as domestic terrorists.

Their concerns echo a growing fear among conservatives that the government is engaged in a “big domestic surveillance grab,” targeting individuals based on their political beliefs rather than any legitimate threat they may pose.

It is unclear why Tulsi is under surveillance, but LaBosco suggests that Gabbard’s enrollment in this program is politically motivated after the former Rep. parted ways with the Democrats.

