Tulsi Gabbard Exposes MSNBC as a Propaganda Machine for Democrat Elite — Deceptively Edits Joe Rogan Clip to Fabricate Support for Kamala Harris

On Friday, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard launched a scathing attack on MSNBC, accusing the network of manipulating media narratives to serve the interests of the Democratic elite.

In a video posted on social media, Gabbard alleged that MSNBC had deceptively edited a clip featuring podcast host Joe Rogan, misrepresenting his comments to create the illusion that he was endorsing Kamala Harris.

“MSNBC is again EXPOSED as a propaganda machine for the Democrat Elite, and how they will brazenly try to deceive the American people,” she wrote on X.

Gabbard explained that MSNBC combined two separate clips of Rogan: one where he discussed Harris and another where he spoke about her. This editing tactic, she claimed, distorted the context of Rogan’s remarks and falsely implied his support for Harris.

In the video, Gabbard stated, “Not sure if you guys caught this, but MSNBC was exposed today for yet another set of lies. They deceptively edited together this video of different Joe Rogan comments to make it appear that he was singing the praises of Kamala Harris.”

“This is not reflective at all of the truth of what Joe Rogan said,” she insisted. “I think MSNBC has since taken this post down. But what’s really serious here is that not only does Joe Rogan deserve an apology, there’s actually something far bigger at stake here.”

“This is yet another example of how MSNBC is working hand in glove with the Democrat elite and the Kamal Harris campaign to try to spread lies, simply things that are not true,” she added.

The former Democrat candidate went on to suggest that MSNBC’s actions might constitute a violation of Federal Election Commission (FEC) regulations. According to Gabbard, the network’s failure to disclose its propaganda efforts could be seen as an in-kind contribution to Harris’s campaign.

“MSNBC is a for-profit corporation,” she argued. “They are helping Kamal Harris’s election campaign, and what they are doing through their platform would qualify as an in-kind contribution to her campaign.”

The former congresswoman called for accountability, urging the FEC to intervene.

“It’s worth a lot of money. The fact that they are doing this should require the Federal Elections Commission that manages campaign spending and campaign finance to require them to report this as an in-kind campaign contribution or to be punished for abusing their position in trying to use their platform that has nothing to do with journalism,” she said.

“It is purely a propaganda platform, and that they are using this in order to try to help Kamala Harris get elected. These people need to be held accountable for what they’re doing because otherwise, they will continue to do this, continue to abuse their platform and their power to try to deceive the American people and help her get elected,” she added.

WATCH: