“There’s a Revolution Brewing in Britain” – Tommy Robinson Doxxed by Daily Mail as Asylum Hotels Set on Fire and “Muslim Defence League” Chases Englishmen with Two-by-Fours

Riots continued in UK on Sunday as protestors set an asylum center in infamous gang-rape hotbed Rotherham on fire. The Daily Mail doxxed the location where activist Tommy Robinson is vacationing with his 3 children. Alex Jones interviewed Tommy, who predicted he will be imprisoned by the UK regime again. Armed Muslim gangs roamed the streets in Middlesborough attacking white Englishmen, while police cracked down on what PM Keir Starmer called “far-right thugs”.



Tommy spoke to Alex Jones for half an hour over night Sunday/Monday. “There’s a revolution brewing in Britain”, he said.

Exclusive: Tommy Robinson Responds To UK Prime Minister’s Call For His Arrest As UK Plunges Into Globalist Planned Civil War pic.twitter.com/09zXH5HGC8 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 4, 2024

Migrant hotels in Rotherham and Tamworth were set on fire by angry mobs.

A hotel housing illegal immigrants was set on fire with petrol in Tamworth pic.twitter.com/gvNJP38l29 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) August 4, 2024



Urban Scoop reporter Sammy Woodhouse, a rape survivor from Rotherham, was on site at the Holiday Inn as it was attacked.

PEOPLE ARE REALLY REALLY ANGRY@sammywoodhouse1 concludes her reporting for today in Rotherham. It’s not very safe there, tensions are still high. The organisers of the demonstration are extremely disappointed as they wanted a peaceful protest today, however emotions and… pic.twitter.com/huq5uxTA10 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 4, 2024

Woodhouse noted local residents reported numerous incidents of assaults on women and children from the asylum hotel.

MIGRANT HOTEL WINDOWS SMASHED@sammywoodhouse1 reporting from the Holiday Inn migrant hotel in Rochdale. Hotel windows have been smashed. While people are forgotten, scared, ignored and frustrated at the real life consequences of having fighting military aged men on their… pic.twitter.com/l9GILFZTNt — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 4, 2024

Rotherham became world-famous when it was exposed that over 1400 women and girls had been sexually abused by Muslim rape gangs for over 16 years, a fact Tommy Robinson exposed years before it was publicly acknowledged, for which he was vilified and persecuted.

SEXUAL ASSAULTS AT THE MIGRANT HOTEL@sammywoodhouse1 speaks to the organisers of this demonstration today to understand why they thought a demonstration is needed outside this migrant hotel. Apparently some staff members of the hotel have been sexually assaulted by men staying… pic.twitter.com/Q56GZZIHaL — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 4, 2024

“Those that have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law”, fresh-baked Labour PM Keir Starmer said Sunday.

“The police will be making arrests, charges and convictions will follow”, said the PM, who has been nick-named “Two-Tier Keir” for the blatant two-tier policing in UK that lets Muslim rape gangs off the hook while pursuing native Brits with severity.

He is an enemy of the people https://t.co/ak8YfXFWl5 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 4, 2024

Starmer seemed to blame the first major crisis of his left-wing pro-immigration government on Tommy Robinson, who has been calling for peace and is on vacation with his family in Cyprus: “I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves”.

Starmer’s government had arrested Tommy Robinson on pretext of “terrorism” July 29 (Gateway reported) for showing his documentary “Silenced” about a media smear campaign to defame a British youth, Bailey McLaren, who was attacked by Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi at Almondbury School in Huddersfield in October 2018. The film now has over 32 million views thanks to the “Streisand effect” of the arrest and Elon Musk posting about it.

The formerly conservative “Daily Mail” sent reporter Andrew Young to Cyprus to dox photos of Tommy Robinson on vacation, thereby endangering him and his family.

Tommy has received death threats from Muslims for years and survived several assassination attempts in prison after being imprisoned four times for various trumped-up misdemeanors.

DISPICABLE – they are actually DOXXING the location of a man on a prearranged holiday with his children? after claiming the disorder in the street is all because of the EDL.

That has not existed for a decade! @VoWalesOfficial @VoWSilla @VoW_Steph pic.twitter.com/DS7v1UgVMZ — Stan Voice of Wales (@StanVoWales) August 5, 2024

Tommy’s family is living in fear as the System Media try to get him killed:

Quick question , these lies have a direct result on threats to my family . Is it ok if I track down the journalists addresses & families details & dox them ? Would that be journalism. This has been coordinated from the top down because my latest documentary humiliates their lies… https://t.co/zgItwyb7FE pic.twitter.com/q3A7zHL7sf — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 5, 2024

The “Muslim Defence League” roamed the streets in English towns, looking for so-called “far-right thugs” to attack, as documented in this thread:

There’s a lot of horrific footage circulating of riots and protests from last night. Political hacks are selectively using specific clips to push their narratives. Here’s an attempted honest summary of events, which they and the mainstream are unlikely to provide. Thread pic.twitter.com/gdTJx99i5Q — The Stark Naked Brief. (@StarkNakedBrief) August 4, 2024

Mobs of Muslim men targeted lone protestors in Middlesbrough:

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England Aug. 4 — “Muslim patrol” members rioted in the town and attacked white targets accused of being part of the anti-mass migration protest earlier. pic.twitter.com/YZuLbJSK4w — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2024

Huge Pakistani flags on display in Manchester pic.twitter.com/HPPLaOHACE — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) August 5, 2024

Muslims thugs lay down the law if the police pic.twitter.com/O1PgB0AOjQ — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) August 5, 2024

An army of Muslim thugs run rampant in Stoke. They are given impetus by the support they receive from the Labour Party pic.twitter.com/DrtziVGipf — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) August 4, 2024

Lone white man is chased through the streets in Middlesbrough by Muslims and attacked with pieces of wood, monsters https://t.co/eCP3qCH99x — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) August 4, 2024

The System Media compiled hit lists of “far right” instigators to promote violence against them:

Apparently I’m one of the top 10 far right instigators in the UK.

Thank you @5Pillarsuk I’m glad to see my work is paying off ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MH81A1uZZR — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) August 4, 2024