“There’s a Revolution Brewing in Britain” – Tommy Robinson Doxxed by Daily Mail as Asylum Hotels Set on Fire and “Muslim Defence League” Chases Englishmen with Two-by-Fours

Riots continued in UK on Sunday as protestors set an asylum center in infamous gang-rape hotbed Rotherham on fire. The Daily Mail doxxed the location where activist  Tommy Robinson is vacationing with his 3 children. Alex Jones interviewed Tommy, who predicted he will be imprisoned by the UK regime again. Armed Muslim gangs roamed the streets in Middlesborough attacking white Englishmen, while police cracked down on what PM Keir Starmer called  “far-right thugs”.

Tommy spoke to Alex Jones for half an hour over night Sunday/Monday. “There’s a revolution brewing in Britain”, he said.

Migrant hotels in Rotherham and Tamworth were set on fire by angry mobs.


Urban Scoop reporter Sammy Woodhouse, a rape survivor from Rotherham, was on site at the Holiday Inn as it was attacked.

Woodhouse noted local residents reported numerous incidents of assaults on women and children from the asylum hotel.

Rotherham became world-famous when it was exposed that over 1400 women and girls had been sexually abused by Muslim rape gangs for over 16 years, a fact Tommy Robinson exposed years before it was publicly acknowledged, for which he was vilified and persecuted.

“Those that have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law”, fresh-baked Labour PM Keir Starmer said Sunday.

“The police will be making arrests, charges and convictions will follow”, said the PM, who has been nick-named “Two-Tier Keir” for the blatant two-tier policing in UK that lets Muslim rape gangs off the hook while pursuing native Brits with severity.

Starmer seemed to blame the first major crisis of his left-wing pro-immigration government on Tommy Robinson, who has been calling for peace and is on vacation with his family in Cyprus: “I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves”.

Starmer’s government had arrested Tommy Robinson on pretext of “terrorism” July 29 (Gateway reported) for showing his documentary “Silenced” about a media smear campaign to defame a British youth, Bailey McLaren, who was attacked by Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi at Almondbury School in Huddersfield in October 2018. The film now has over 32 million views thanks to the “Streisand effect” of the arrest and Elon Musk posting about it.

The formerly conservative “Daily Mail” sent reporter Andrew Young to Cyprus to dox photos of Tommy Robinson on vacation, thereby endangering him and his family.

Tommy has received death threats from Muslims for years and survived several assassination attempts in prison after being imprisoned four times for various trumped-up misdemeanors.

Tommy’s family is living in fear as the System Media try to get him killed:

The “Muslim Defence League” roamed the streets in English towns, looking for so-called “far-right thugs” to attack, as documented in this thread:

Mobs of Muslim men targeted lone protestors in Middlesbrough:

The System Media compiled hit lists of “far right” instigators to promote violence against them:

 

 

 

