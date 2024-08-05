‘Charlatan’ Dr. Peter Hotez Calls Biden Regime to Deploy DOJ, DHS Security forces Against “Anti-Vaxxers” in the US

So-called health expert Dr. Peter Hotez has called Biden regime, the United Nations and NATO to deploy security forces against “anti-vaxxers” in the United States.

Vaccine promoter Dr. Peter Hotez made headlines last year for refusing to debate author, activist, presidential candidate, and attorney Robert Kennedy, Jr. on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Rather than accept the challenge, Hotez lashed out at both Robert Kennedy Jr. and Joe Rogan, who invited the two to debate the facts on his show.

Hotez refused and smeared Robert Kennedy, Jr. instead. Hotez actually said, “Science is not something that is typically debated.” What a fraud.

Then, the ‘charlatan’ doctor claimed that ‘Disease X’ is coming, which will be worse than COVID-19.

The Gateway Pundit first reported on Dr. Hotez in late December 2021. In our report by Dr. Lawrence Sellin, we noted that Dr. Hotez was the recipient of a grant from Dr. Fauci for $1 million a year. But Dr. Hotez wasn’t alone.

One of the two other Principal Investigators on the project is Shibo Jiang, who lists two affiliations related to grant R01AI098775:

Laboratory of Viral Immunology, Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute, New York Blood Center, New York, NY, USA

Key Laboratory of Medical Molecular Virology of Ministries of Education and Health, Shanghai Medical College and Institute of Medical Microbiology, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

Shibo Jiang’s connections with China’s People’s Liberation Army have been exhaustively detailed in Gateway Pundit articles, here, here and here.

Now, according to a report from Brownstone Institute, so-called expert Hotez has called for the deployment of DOJ, DHS, and also called United Nations and NATO security forces against “anti-vaxxers.” His incendiary remarks were made during an international pediatric conference in Colombia .

Dr. Hotez’s statements initially appeared on the YouTube channel of an international pediatric conference in Colombia but quickly gained traction on X.

The Simposio Internacional de Actualización en Pediatría (International Symposium of Pediatric Updates) later removed the interview from YouTube, but photos and clips of Hotez’s interview continue to circulate on social media.

In one widely shared clip, Hotez claims that “anti-vaxxers” caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States:

“What I’ve said to the Biden administration is, the health sector can’t solve this on its own. We’re going to have to bring in Homeland Security, the Commerce Department, Justice Department to help us understand how to do this. I’ve said the same with…I met with [WHO general director] Dr. Tedros last month…to say, I don’t know that the World Health Organization can solve this on our own. We need the other United Nations agencies—NATO. This is a security problem, because it’s no longer a theoretical construct or some arcane academic exercise. Two hundred thousand Americans died because of anti-vaccine aggression, anti-science aggression. And so, this is now a lethal force…and now I feel as a pediatric vaccine scientist…it’s important, just as important for me to make new vaccines, to save lives. The other side of saving lives is countering this anti-vaccine aggression.”

Last October, Scientific American gave Hotez a platform to discuss “anti-science,” where he did not hesitate to suggest that supporting scientists would require intervention by the Department of Homeland Security and the creation of a federal interagency task force.

Again, in August 2021, during a grand rounds lecture, Hotez called for deploying federal police to support science.

A whistleblower at Texas Children’s Hospital provided footage of Hotez’s lecture, where he described the “disinformation empire” as a threat to America that needed to be addressed by the Department of Homeland Security.

“The problem is the disinformation empire is so vast and pervasive that until we do something more definitive to get to the source of the disinformation and stop it, it’s not going to have that much of an impact. And that’s where everybody moves away from me. And I tend to be out on a…out on my own here,” said Hotez.

You can read more at Brownstone Institute.