Harris Campaign Launches “Republicans For Harris” – Here’s the List of Never-Trump Losers

The Harris campaign launched “Republicans for Harris” – a group of disgruntled Never Trump losers.

Kamala Harris stole Joe Biden’s delegates after he dropped out of the 2024 race.

Barack Obama forced Biden out of the race. Kamala Harris immediately swooped in, stole all of Biden’s delegates and took his donor money.

Harris is proud of being rated the most liberal United States senator. She’s too liberal, too hated and too stupid to win the primary.

CBS: “You’re considered the most liberal United States senator.” KAMALA: “I— somebody said that, and it was actually Mike Pence on the debate stage…” CBS: “Actually, nonpartisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator.” KAMALA: *blank stare* pic.twitter.com/rmcz43aNNb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2024

But disgruntled Trump hating Republicans are backing Kamala Harris anyway.

“Donald Trump’s MAGA extremism is toxic to the millions of Republicans who no longer believe the party of Donald Trump represents their values and will vote against him again in November,” said Austin Weatherford, the Harris campaign’s national director of Republican outreach, in a memo.

“Vice President Harris and our campaign are working overtime to earn the support of my fellow Republicans who care about defending democracy and restoring decency,” he added.

Adam Kinzinger, Stephanie Grisham, Geoff Duncan, Joe Walsh are just a few of the Trump haters who have endorsed Kamala Harris.

Here’s the list of the other toxic RINOs who have endorsed Kamala Harris:

From the Harris campaign: Launch of Republicans for Harris. pic.twitter.com/dfhZWUGXRP — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 4, 2024

Trump blasted former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on Saturday.

“We have to purge the Party of people that go against our Candidates, and make it harder for a popular Republican President to beat the Radical Left Lunatics. Geoff Duncan is a loser who is disintegrating on his own. Congratulations to Josh McKoon for purging our Party of Misfits and people that don’t want to see us succeed!” Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday.