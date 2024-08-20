PURE EVIL: Joe Biden Promotes a ‘Freedom Agenda’ After Persecuting Opposition Leader, Jailing Political Opponents and Pro-Life Leaders, Targeting Catholics and American Parents, Bankrupting Opposition Leaders, and Fighting in Supreme Court to Strip Free Speech Rights from Americans

Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech late Monday night at the DNC Convention in Chicago, Illinois. It was so late when he began speaking that Biden that large sections of empty seats were pictured in the arena and many Americans had already tuned out the mean-spirited and ridiculously dishonest attacks coming from the stage in the Windy City.

During his farewell speech, Joe Biden asked the Americans, “Are you ready to vote for freedom?”

Old Joe followed that up by stating, “Here’s what else I believe in: protecting your freedom.”

Biden then promised the crowd, “Kamala and Tim will protect your freedom. They’ll protect your right to vote. They’ll protect your civil rights.”

And in closing, Joe Biden warned Americans, “The vote that each of us cast this year will determine whether democracy and freedom will prevail.”

It was a speech reminiscent of something the Bolsheviks, like Lenin and Stalin, had promised the masses before establishing one of the most brutal regimes in world history.

Joe Biden’s words were completely devoid of reality.

* * * * * * * * * *

Joe Biden and Democrats have initiated policies and practices straight from the totalitarian handbook since 2020.

The Biden regime has targeted President Donald Trump with over 70 bogus felony charges and indictments since Joe Biden took office.

Democrat courts have attempted to confiscate and destroy Trump’s business in New York state, prosecuted him for paying off loans on time, and then sentencing him with an unprecedented $454 million dollar fine. Who were the real criminals in this case?

The Biden DOJ has worked with local prosecutors to indict Trump in Georgia on bogus election charges.

Joe Biden approved an unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home and Biden FBI agents rummaged through his wife’s underwear drawer and then staged photos to make it appear that Trump was guilty of inappropriate handling of classified documents.

Democrats changed the laws in New York state so a crazed woman who Trump had met once in passing could accuse him in court of outlandish sexual abuse claims and then have the corrupted court sentence Trump with millions of dollars in penalties.

The Biden regime jailed top Trump associates Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon, Joe Biden’s top critic, for not participating in the January 6 sideshow hearings.

Biden’s FBI targeted Catholics and spied on devout Catholics at mass.

Biden’s DOJ jailed several pro-Life protesters for praying, singing hymns, and sitting in front of an abortion clinic door – something Democrat protesters do with regularity – blocking entrances to public buildings.

The Biden regime jailed hundreds of J6 political prisoners - ran them through kangaroo courts, and made up crimes in order to keep them in prison. After the Supreme Court eliminated the outrageous 1512c charge used against these prisoners, the Biden regime and vicious, corrupt judges have started adding additional charges on the prisoners to keep them in prison longer than usual.

The Biden regime drove at least five men to suicide after the Biden DOH persecuted these men relentlessly following the January 6 Pelosi insurrection.

The Biden regime knew that it was Nancy Pelosi and Mayor Bowser who enabled the rioting by refusing President Trump's request to deploy the National Guard at the US Capitol on January 6. To this day, Pelosi has never been charged with neglect or questioned about her actions that created an "insurrection."

The Biden regime persecuted and jailed hundreds of Trump supporters - including hundreds who did not commit any violence or did not even walk inside the US Capitol that day.

Biden's FBI targeted parents who spoke out at school board meetings and labeled them as domestic terrorists.

Biden argued in the US Surpreme Court against The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Aaron Kheriaty, and Jill Hines and our rights to free speech after the Biden regime was caught coercing Social Media Companies such as Facebook, Twitter and others to censor the speech of MILLIONS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS, particularly during COVID and the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Biden cronies have targeted Republican attorneys, Republican patriots, Republican alternative electors, and media outlets like The Gateway Pundit.

Joe Biden and the current Democrat Party has been the most dishonest and brutal regime this country has ever seen.

If Kamala Harris is able to steal this next election from the good American people this country will be lost forever. That is not an exaggeration.