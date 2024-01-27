New York Changed Laws to Enable Crackpot E. Jean Carroll to Sue Trump – E. Jean Carroll Admits She Helped Democrats Pass the Law So They Could Get Trump

As DC Draino pointed out earlier today – E. Jean Carroll wasn’t only funded by a Democrat activist billionaire to smear Trump in court, but she also helped New York officials *change state laws* to specifically allow her to attack Trump right before the 2024 election. And Trump-hater George Conway helped push her to file the outrageous claims against President Trump.

E. Jean Carroll went on CNN with her attorney Roberta Kaplan went on with CNN to brag about how Carroll was only able to file the lawsuit after New York Democrats changed the laws and extended the statute of limitations for sexual assault in the state. This allowed E. Jean Carroll to sue Trump for a rape she said took place in a department store sometime in the 1990s during a shopping spree with the younger Donald Trump. She didn’t even have to give a date or a year to get the case to court in New York City.

Governor Hochul signed the act into law in May 2022 so that E. Jean Carroll could file her lawsuit against President Trump.

SafeHorizon.org reported:

On May 24, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) into law, which gives survivors of sexual assault an opportunity to heal and seek justice. The Adult Survivors Act creates a special one-year look-back window to allow survivors whose case or claim expired outside the statute of limitations, and who were 18 or older when they were sexually assaulted in New York State, to file a lawsuit against the person who harmed them and/or the negligent institution. The one-year window will begin on November 24, 2022 and will allow survivors to sue, even if they were already outside of the civil statute of limitations.

Carroll could not win a rape case against Trump so her team took him to court for “defamation” for the comments he made as president. This sets a dangerous precedent for future presidents as the left continues its assault on the First Amendment.

Never Forget Trump accuser Jean Carroll admits on CNN she *helped* New York Dems pass the new law in 2022 that extended statute of limitations for sexual assault civil lawsuits beyond 20 years, which allowed her to sue Trump in a 1 year window Her lawyer says they filed their… pic.twitter.com/dEHfWyBoF2 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 26, 2024

The Trump jury in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial returned a verdict on Friday: $7.1 million – $11 million – plus punitive $65 million in “damages!”

This was a travesty of justice.