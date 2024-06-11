THE PELOSI INSURRECTION: “MY STORY HASN’T CHANGED!” -Officer Sund Responds to Pelosi’s Lies About National Guard (Video)

Chief Steven Sund and serial liar Nancy Pelosi

It was ALWAYS the PELOSI INSURRECTION.
New footage was released on Monday from the House Oversight Committee of Nancy Pelosi taking responsibility for the January 6, 2021, protests and rioting at the US Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi: “I take responsibility.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were both warned about the security situation prior to January 6th and both of them turned down National Guard troops at the US Capitol that day.

Pelosi and Mayor Muriel Bowser turned down thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol on January 6 for political reasons.

Chris Wray’s FBI also refused to notify the Trump administration and his cabinet secretaries that they believed there could be violence like the mass protests at the Capitol that took place that day.

Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to “politics,” but that is just her excuse. What did she know in advance?

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund previously testified that he asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup. But they both turned him down.

Pelosi was not honest about their communications – she lied.

On Monday night Chief Steven Sund responded to the video released earlier on Monday by the Oversight Subcommittee.

Officer Sund slammed Pelosi for her statement on J6 for the cameras saying she was “surprised” the National Guard was not at the US Capitol after she denied President Trump’s request to have National Guard at the Capitol that day!

Officer Steven Sund: Pelosi was surprised we didn’t have National Guard on Jan6?? I was denied National Guard support multiple times before January 6, and repeatedly for 71 minutes ON January 6. MY STORY HASN’T CHANGED!

 

 

 

 

