“There is Not a Prison Built or a Jail Built That Will Ever Shut Me Up” – Bannon Speaks to Reporters After Judge Orders Him to Prison on July 1 – VIDEO

The Gateway Pundit reporter Jordan Conradson attended today’s hearing in Washington DC
Steve Bannon and his attorney, David Schoen, spoke to the press earlier following Bannon’s DC court hearing in the sham January 6 Committee subpoena case.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Bannon has been ordered to surrender to prison by July 1. This ruling comes after Bannon’s appeal was denied by a Washington, D.C. judge.
United States District Court Judge Carl Nichols issued the decision on Thursday, rejecting Bannon’s request to stay his sentence while he seeks to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
This ruling follows Bannon’s conviction on charges related to his refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6th witch hunt.
Bannon refused to provide documents to the January 6 Committee because President Trump asserted executive privilege.
“Based on long-standing U.S. Department of Justice authority, you should not appear for a deposition or provide documents,” Bannon argued.
“We’ve had constitutional executive privilege for 250 years, going back to George Washington,” Former Gorsuch clerk and regular guest on Bannon’s “War Room” Mike Davis said last month.
“So Presidents can get candid advice from their presidential advisors (both inside and outside of government( without fear they will get hauled before Congress—and especially not get thrown in prison,” he added.
Out of all the leftist protestors in DC, there was only one there for Bannon:
Deranged leftist and Ukrainian soldier(?) tried to kiss @TheCharlesDowns after Steve Bannon’s DC Court hearing?
— Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) June 6, 2024
During his remarks, attorney David Schoen outlined why the charges are wrong and in conflict with President Trump's Executive Privilege and called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to convene the Bilateral Advisory Group to declare that the sham January 6 Committee violated House rules.
Steve Bannon slammed the Justice Department's persecution to stop the MAGA movement and declared that "There is not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up."
Watch below:
Bannon: I've got great lawyers, and we're going to go all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to. But, I want to say something specificly about the Justice Department: Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, the entire Justice Department, they're not going to shut up Trump, they're not going to shut up Navarro, they're not going to shut up Bannon, and they're certainly not going to shut up MAGA. If you look right here, you reporters, in the two and a half or three years we've been here, look at the rise of MAGA, look at the rise of Donald Trump. If the election was held today, according to Harry Enten at CNN, President Trump would win in a landslide. All of this, besides the major legal issues that have to be addressed, all of this is about one thing. This is about shutting down the MAGA movement, shutting down grassroots conservatives, shutting down President Trump. Not only are we winning, we are going to prevail, and every number and every poll shows that. There is nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up. There is not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up. All victory to MAGA. We're going to win this, we're going to win at the Supreme Court, and more importantly, we're going to win on November 5 in an amazing landslide with the Senate, the House, and Donald J. Trump back as President of The United States.