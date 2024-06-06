“There is Not a Prison Built or a Jail Built That Will Ever Shut Me Up” – Bannon Speaks to Reporters After Judge Orders Him to Prison on July 1 – VIDEO

The Gateway Pundit reporter Jordan Conradson attended today’s hearing in Washington DC

Steve Bannon and his attorney, David Schoen, spoke to the press earlier following Bannon’s DC court hearing in the sham January 6 Committee subpoena case.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Bannon has been ordered to surrender to prison by July 1. This ruling comes after Bannon’s appeal was denied by a Washington, D.C. judge.

United States District Court Judge Carl Nichols issued the decision on Thursday, rejecting Bannon’s request to stay his sentence while he seeks to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This ruling follows Bannon’s conviction on charges related to his refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6th witch hunt.

Bannon refused to provide documents to the January 6 Committee because President Trump asserted executive privilege.

“Based on long-standing U.S. Department of Justice authority, you should not appear for a deposition or provide documents,” Bannon argued.

“We’ve had constitutional executive privilege for 250 years, going back to George Washington,” Former Gorsuch clerk and regular guest on Bannon’s “War Room” Mike Davis said last month.

“So Presidents can get candid advice from their presidential advisors (both inside and outside of government( without fear they will get hauled before Congress—and especially not get thrown in prison,” he added.

Out of all the leftist protestors in DC, there was only one there for Bannon:

Deranged leftist and Ukrainian soldier(?) tried to kiss @TheCharlesDowns after Steve Bannon’s DC Court hearing? What??? pic.twitter.com/yMgr2SkdR7 — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) June 6, 2024

During his remarks, attorney David Schoen outlined why the charges are wrong and in conflict with President Trump's Executive Privilege and called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to convene the Bilateral Advisory Group to declare that the sham January 6 Committee violated House rules.

Steve Bannon slammed the Justice Department's persecution to stop the MAGA movement and declared that "There is not a prison built or a jail built that will ever shut me up."

Watch below: