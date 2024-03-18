SHOWTIME! Gateway Pundit at the Supreme Court TODAY for Oral Arguments in Murthy, et al v. Missouri, et al, Case No. 23-411 – The most Important Free Speech Case in American History

Today, the US Supreme Court will hear arguments from The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft , the state of Missouri, the state of Louisiana, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Aaron Kheriaty, and Jill Hines (“Free Speech Plaintiffs”) in arguments against the Biden Administration and an army of government agencies.

Before all of the appeals, the case originally started after the States of Missouri and Louisiana, joined by The Gateway Pundit and the other individuals, noted above, alleged that the Biden White House and DOZENS of federal officials and agencies were conspiring with and/ or coercing Social Media Companies such as Facebook, Twitter and others to censor the speech of MILLIONS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS, particularly during COVID and the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Evidence clearly showed – and even Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI pressured Facebook to take down the Hunter Biden laptop story – in true Fascist manner, the Feds worked with or otherwise demanded that Big Tech police the speech that they disagreed with and that went against the government’s approved party dogma.

The Gateway Pundit and the other Plaintiffs initially sought out a preliminary injunction and were able to acquire a substantial amount of evidence in support of that injunction. You may recall that, probably not coincidentally, on July 4, 2023, Federal Judge Terry Doughty issued an order granting Gateway Pundit, et al’s motion for the preliminary injunction, preventing the government from working with Big Tech to censor Americans’ speech while the full lawsuit was being battled (likely to be a multi-year period). The government immediately appealed this Order to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the injunction was improper and that the plaintiffs lacked the proper authority to challenge government action.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals substantially agreed with the good guys, and the scheming government tyrants were left with no choice but to appeal their case yet again – this time to the Supreme Court of the United States.

All of the written arguments on both sides have now been submitted.

Today, the champions for each side will make their case at oral arguments in-person, before the assembled Supreme Court.

Gateway Pundit founder and publisher Jim Hoft and Gateway Pundit attorney John Burns will be present at the oral arguments and will give a first hand reporting of the events from the steps of the Supreme Court immediately after oral arguments conclude.

Last week, Jim Hoft interviewed the other individual free speech plaintiff-respondents in the Murthy v. Missouri case.

See HERE for the interview with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

See HERE for the interview with Dr. Martin Kulldorff.

See HERE for the interview with Aaron Kheriaty.

See HERE for the interview with Ms. Jill Hines.

Each of these individuals is a spectacular advocate for the First Amendment and freedom from tyranny. We hope you can take the opportunity to watch these highly inspiring interviews, which offer firsthand accounts of some exceptional Americans who have and continue to fight against government censorship and oppression.

