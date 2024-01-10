SMOKING GUN: Record Reveals Fani Willis Visited the Biden White House Just DAYS After Georgia Grand Jury Recommended Indictments in Garbage Trump RICO Case

Is this the inconvertible evidence needed to prove the Biden regime colluded with corrupt Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis to prosecute Trump?

As the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported, Willis’ alleged lover Nathan Wade met with the Biden’s White House Counsel multiple times in 2022, before the Trump indictment on bogus charges. Willis hired Wade as a special prosecutor in 2021 and financially benefitted from their relationship, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

But it turns out Willis herself flew up to DC and met with the White House on February 28, 2023. The record shows that one of the individuals she apparently met with was Kamala Harris (Note VPOTUS in the record).

Recall how giddy the jury forewoman Emily Kohls was at the possibility of indicting Trump back then before blurting out to the media they were recommending charges.

As conservative activist Benny Johnson notes, this was just DAYS after the Georgia grand jury recommended charges and indictments in the Trump RICO case.

In August, Willis would follow through on the grand jury’s recommendation. As Laila has previously noted, Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

There were an astounding 41 charges in total.

Only a fool would think Willis’s meeting with the White House just days after the jury’s recommended indictments was a coincidence. This is almost undoubtedly clear evidence the Regime was keeping tabs and wanted an update.