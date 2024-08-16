PROOF Pelosi COUPED Biden Out of OFFICE. BIGGEST DEM SCANDAL IN 2024 | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.



ARTICLE 1: The Untold Story Behind Biden’s Sudden Exit: Pelosi Issued a Ruthless Ultimatum to Joe Biden

ARTICLE 2: WATCH: Peter Doocy Masterfully Gets Biden to Admit Kamala Harris is Responsible for Crippling Inflation and the Massive Failure Known as ‘Bidenomics’

ARTICLE 3: Climate Alarmist Gets Rocked by Citibank Staffer While Staging Protest Inside Bank’s New York Headquarters (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: Look at That Crowd! Kamala and Joe Hold a Rally in Corner of Gym at Prince George’s County Community College (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: BREAKING: Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' Body is GONE — Body CREMATED 10 Days After Trump's Assassination Attempt