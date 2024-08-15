Climate Alarmist Gets Rocked by Citibank Staffer While Staging Protest Inside Bank’s New York Headquarters (VIDEO)

A climate alarmist protester got rocked by a Citibank staffer after deciding to stage a protest inside the financial institution’s headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.

The far-left Common Dreams reported that the protester in question, Eren Can Illeri, was taking part in an action organized by the group Summer of Heat. The organization is supported by fellow leftist groups, including New York Communities for Change, Planet Over Profit, and Stop the Money Pipeline.

Illeri and his fellow travelers wanted to confront Citibank executives and attempt to bully them out of funding fossil fuel projects. Since 2015, Citibank has invested $396.3 billion in coal, gas, and oil infrastructure projects according to Common Dreams.

Video footage captured by Planet over Profit’s X page shows Illeri filming with a cell phone when the security staff member approaches him and attempts to grab the phone. The guard then punches the agitator in the face and shoves him to the ground.

Illeri was left bleeding from his injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to Planet Over Profit.

BREAKING: Citibank staff punches peaceful climate activist in the face for taking video. He was taken to the hospital bleeding.@Citi keeps proving their violent business is rooted in violent people. This can’t go on. pic.twitter.com/E1KCwQ1dCY — Planet Over Profit (@pop4climate) August 14, 2024

Other individuals involved in the protest were livid after one of their comrades got rocked after foolishly deciding to invade Citibank.

Alicé Nascimento, a spokesperson for the Summer of Heat campaign, slammed the attack and whined about Citibank’s refusal to entertain the group’s ridiculous demands.

“We have been asking Citi to meet with us for weeks to talk about what it can do to tackle the climate emergency,” Nascimento told Common Dreams. “But rather than meet with us, they have sent their security guards to physically attack peaceful climate activists after weeks of intimidation and threats.”

Alice Hu, a climate campaigner for New York Communities for Change, absurdly claimed the attack was no different than “violence” from fossil fuel usage.

“Just ridiculous from Citi staff,” she wrote on X. “Violence toward peaceful protesters, the violence of fossil fuels and climate chaos…. Citi backs violence and it’s sickening.”