WATCH: Peter Doocy Masterfully Gets Biden to Admit Kamala Harris is Responsible for Crippling Inflation and the Massive Failure Known as ‘Bidenomics’

Joe Biden once again threw Kamala Harris under the bus and said she is responsible for the crippling inflation crisis and his administration’s highly unpopular economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics.’

Biden stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn as he departed the White House en route to George’s County, Maryland to appear at a campaign event with Kamala Harris.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy masterfully got Biden to admit Kamala Harris is indeed responsible for the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

Kamala Harris is desperately trying to distance herself from Bidenomics, according to a new report by Axios.

“Harris won’t say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden on issues on which he’s unpopular. First up: rising prices. This is part of a highly choreographed effort to define herself — in some cases, redefine herself — as a different kind of Democrat.” Axios reported.

Food prices spiked again in July. Americans are struggling to buy groceries thanks to Kamala Harris.

About one quarter of renters had to skip meals in the last year to stay current on their bills thanks to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Food has never been so expensive – about one quarter of renters had to skip meals in the last year to stay current on their bills; this is a cost-of-living crisis: pic.twitter.com/rO38QeTSIs — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 14, 2024

Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which only made inflation worse for American citizens.

The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ also funded 86,000 new IRS agents and allowed them to crack down on tipped workers.

Peter Doocy asked Joe Biden, “How much does it bother you that Vice President Harris, might soon for political reasons, start to distance herself from your economic plan?”

Biden confirmed Kamala Harris is tethered to the current inflation crisis and his massive failure known as ‘Bidenomics.’

“She’s not going to,” Biden said.

“You don’t think she’s going to?” Peter Doocy shouted as Biden shuffled away.

WATCH: