Look at That Crowd! Kamala and Joe Hold a Rally in Corner of Gym at Prince George’s County Community College (VIDEO)

Just look at that crowd!
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held a rally in the corner of a gym at Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland.
#POTUS & #VPOTUS set to hold a rally at Prince George’s County Community College to talk about lowering the cost of prescription drugs. It’s also the first time the two have appeared together in public since #Biden dropped out os the race #PoliticsToday @wbalradio pic.twitter.com/mJ2Sx01Edu
Biden shuffled on stage with Kamala Harris.
WATCH:
Crooked Joe Biden — relegated to irrelevancy after Kamala, Crazy Nancy, and Barack forced him off the ballot — shuffles on stage with Kamala.
These two insane individuals have completely destroyed our country. pic.twitter.com/gqypvn170I
Joe and Kamala told the paltry crowd on Thursday that they lowered prescription drug costs for the American people.
Biden turned into a rambling mess as he falsely claimed he negotiated lower prices for prescription drugs.
WATCH:
Huh? pic.twitter.com/nZK68DKiX5
The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ caused prices to skyrocket and has resulted in higher prices and fewer choices for seniors on Medicare.
WATCH:
Kamala brags about casting the "tiebreaking vote" on the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" — which caused prices to go sky-high and has resulted in HIGHER prices and FEWER choices for seniors on Medicare. pic.twitter.com/KRpGgoCyJL
