Look at That Crowd! Kamala and Joe Hold a Rally in Corner of Gym at Prince George’s County Community College (VIDEO)

by

Just look at that crowd!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held a rally in the corner of a gym at Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland.

Biden shuffled on stage with Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

Joe and Kamala told the paltry crowd on Thursday that they lowered prescription drug costs for the American people.

Biden turned into a rambling mess as he falsely claimed he negotiated lower prices for prescription drugs.

WATCH:

The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ caused prices to skyrocket and has resulted in higher prices and fewer choices for seniors on Medicare.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 