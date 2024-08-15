Look at That Crowd! Kamala and Joe Hold a Rally in Corner of Gym at Prince George’s County Community College (VIDEO)

Just look at that crowd!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held a rally in the corner of a gym at Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland.

#POTUS & #VPOTUS set to hold a rally at Prince George’s County Community College to talk about lowering the cost of prescription drugs. It’s also the first time the two have appeared together in public since #Biden dropped out os the race #PoliticsToday @wbalradio pic.twitter.com/mJ2Sx01Edu — Phil Yacuboski (@WBALPhil) August 15, 2024

Biden shuffled on stage with Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

Crooked Joe Biden — relegated to irrelevancy after Kamala, Crazy Nancy, and Barack forced him off the ballot — shuffles on stage with Kamala. These two insane individuals have completely destroyed our country. pic.twitter.com/gqypvn170I — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2024

Joe and Kamala told the paltry crowd on Thursday that they lowered prescription drug costs for the American people.

Biden turned into a rambling mess as he falsely claimed he negotiated lower prices for prescription drugs.

WATCH:

The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ caused prices to skyrocket and has resulted in higher prices and fewer choices for seniors on Medicare.

WATCH: