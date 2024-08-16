BREAKING: Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ Body is GONE — Body CREMATED Just 10 Days After Trump’s Assassination Attempt

A preliminary investigation report by Rep. Clay Higgins (LA-R) has revealed the body of Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks is gone.

In Rep. Higgins’s report, he wrote that on August 5th, when he requested to view the body of Thomas Matthew Crooks, he was told the body of Crooks was “gone.”

The representative from Louisiana further noted that the FBI released the body to be cremated just ten days after the shooting occurred on July 13.

Higgins, in his preliminary report of the Trump rally shooting, wrote, “My effort to examine Crooks’ body on Monday, August 5, caused quite a stir and revealed a disturbing fact… the FBI released the body for cremation 10 days after J13.”

“On J23, Crooks was gone. Nobody knew this until Monday, August 5, including the County Coroner, law enforcement,

Sheriff, etc. Yes, Butler County Coroner technically had legal authority over the body,” added Higgins.

Higgins also noted in his report that the FBI released the crime scene after three days and cleaned up biological evidence from the scene.

BREAKING NEWS Matthew Crook’s body is GONE@RepClayHiggins requested to examine the assassin’s body and was told it was released to the family by the FBI. Nobody even knew his body was gone until August 5, including the Butler County Coroner, LEO, and the Butler County… pic.twitter.com/HDPyE1cNvF — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) August 16, 2024

Per Clay Higgins’ Office:

My effort to examine Crooks’ body on Monday, August 5, caused quite a stir and revealed a disturbing fact… the FBI released the body for cremation 10 days after J13. On J23, Crooks was gone. Nobody knew this until Monday, August 5, including the County Coroner, law enforcement, Sheriff, etc. Yes, Butler County Coroner technically had legal authority over the body, but I spoke with the Coroner, and he would have never released Crooks’ body to the family for cremation or burial without specific permission from the FBI. The coroner’s report and autopsy report are both “late.” As of Monday, August 5, they were a week late. The problem with me not being able to examine the actual body is that I won’t know 100% if the coroner’s report and the autopsy report are accurate. We will actually never know. Yes, we’ll get the reports and pictures, etc, but I will not ever be able to say with certainty that those reports and pictures are accurate according to my own examination of the body. Again, similar to releasing the crime scene and scrubbing crime scene biological evidence… this action by the FBI can only be described by any reasonable man as an obstruction to any following investigative effort. Please note, Mr. Chairman, that on J23, the day that Crooks was cremated, both the Homeland Security Committee and the Oversight Committee had begun House Committee jurisdictional investigation into J13, and Speaker Johnson had already stated that he was forming an Official Congressional investigative body. Why, then, by what measure, would the FBI release his body to the family for cremation? This pattern of investigative scorched earth by the FBI is quite troubling.