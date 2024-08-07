Guest post by Jack Gleason at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

New Report on Sloppy Handling of Mail-in Ballots Means More Than You Think

Elections are required to follow strict audit procedures that control each step, from registration to voting, tallying to proper storage of ballots. Unfortunately, these procedures have been ignored in many states across the country.

Mail-in ballots must follow very specific procedures, which are also being ignored, and safeguards (like robust signature verification) have been weakened or eliminated in many states – leading to election results that are hard to believe.

But the U.S. Post Office actually does precise audits of its processes. In a just-released report – “Election Mail Readiness for the 2024 General Election,” they detailed some rather disturbing findings.

Here is what they found after visiting multiple facilities…

Despite the USPS achieving a 97.01 to 98.17 percent on-time processing rate for political and election mail from December 2023 to April 2024, procedural non-compliance and operational risks remain significant concerns.

…12 of the 15 visited mail processing facilities did not complete their all-clear certifications correctly, which led to ballots being found in the facilities after the certification was supposedly completed.

In addition, the audit found instances where ballots were discovered in processing facilities and delivery units after the completion of the all-clear process. This indicates a significant risk that some ballots could be delayed, potentially missing the deadlines set by state election laws.

The audit also discovered that mail processing facilities did not maintain proper logs for election mail, which is vital for tracking and managing ballots effectively…

… the Postal Automated Redirection System (PARS), which handles undeliverable mail, was found to contain undeliverable ballots at multiple facilities.

This backlog of PARS mail, in some cases, was months behind in processing, posing a significant risk that these ballots might not be returned to election offices in time to be corrected and counted.

We observed large volumes of PARS mail at four of 15 (27 percent) mail processing facilities, to include one facility with an estimated 300,000 pieces of PARS mail.

… At some of the facilities, PARS mail was about two months behind in processing.

In the other facility… the volume of PARS mail we identified was so large it would have taken days to conduct an exhaustive search.”

Obviously the goal of their audit was to make sure that mail-in ballots, a major advantage for Democrats, are delivered properly and in time to be counted. Most non-rural post office employees are unionized, which donate to Democrats at least 62% of the time.

Look Upside Down

Sometimes it’s interesting to look at information upside down. Ask this, “If the purpose of the audit was to ensure proper delivery, what might the findings indicate about why there remain massive holes in the processing? Has this report just inadvertently exposed how these lapses in proper procedures can be exploited for nefarious pro-Democrat purposes?”

If mail-in ballots are not being tracked properly, could that mean there are opportunities to sneak them out of the building? Could ballots from heavily Republican areas conveniently disappear? Could some be opened and replaced with Democrat votes? Could undeliverable blank ballots be gathered up and delivered to undisclosed locations where they could be filled out in the quantities necessary to tip an election in a crucial swing state?

Am I just a crazed “election-denier?” A sampling of recent reporting says otherwise…

Michigan Dining Rooms

“A new video has just been released by Project Veritas revealing a stunning voter fraud operation in the densely populated Wayne County, MI, city of Hamtramck — the first city in America to have an all-Muslim government.

“Several high-profile members of the Democrat Party in Michigan can be seen explaining how their fellow Democrats are stealing the vote as part of a well-oiled operation…”

“This is another thing that you can’t say out loud. The absentee ballots are being filled out in people’s dining rooms by the candidates.”

Connecticut Box Stuffing

“Mayoral candidate John Gomes’ campaign released a damning video on Saturday showing evidence of election fraud in the recent Bridgeport Democratic primary. The video has prompted an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department for “possible misconduct.”

“The video on the Gomes campaign’s Facebook page shows a woman dropping stacks of ‘illegal’ ballots into an absentee ballot box outside the Bridgeport government center, where the city’s Registrar of Voters office is located, CT Mirror reported.”

Alabama Candidate Caught

A Democratic Party candidate is being charged with a bevy of felony counts, all related to alleged voter fraud.

“Terry Andrew Heflin, the 45-year old candidate for a commission seat in Clay County, Alabama, was arrested Tuesday on seven counts of unlawful use of absentee ballots, according to a news release from the Alabama Attorney General’s office.

“Specifically, the indictment alleges that Heflin falsified applications to vote absentee for multiple people and then used those people’s names to vote for himself by absentee ballot.”

Wisconsin Nursing Homes

“The Wisconsin Election Commission ordered nursing homes to violate the law by not allowing Special Voting Deputies (SVDs) inside their facilities, which led to election fraud where incapacitated elderly residents had votes cast in their name with the assistance of nursing home staff. The Office of Special Counsel’s second interim report found nursing homes in Milwaukee, Dane, and Racine counties with 100 percent turnout due to the Wisconsin Election Commission’s order.

Also, “Internal emails from election officials in Green Bay revealed Michael Spitzer Rubenstein, a former Democratic Party operative, served as a “de facto elections administrator and had access to Green Bay’s absentee ballots days before the election.”

Also, “Investigator Peter Bernegger disclosed in a Senate hearing last month that the Executive Director of Elections in Milwaukee, Claire Woodall-Vogg, not only returned to grab a USB stick left behind, leaving law enforcement suspicious, but also had a “huge truckload of ballots” arrive long after the polls were closed and while observers were forced out, similar to in Fulton County, Georgia.”

Georgia Signature Verifications

In March of this year, it was discovered that no signature verification was done on almost 150,000 mail-in ballots in the 2020 election. The ballots had no indication of creases, which meant they were never folded into a ballot envelope.

Obviously if it worked in 2020, 2022 and 2023, it’s going to happen again.

If we do nothing, we will see election irregularities swept under the rug with no help from the courts. The newly reelected Democrats will continue to force more laws eliminating all remaining safeguards from future elections.

Dishonest elections mean our votes don’t matter and we are at the mercy of the cheaters.

Talk is cheap, action is priceless…

1. Check your voter record at True the Vote. (This requires scanning your valid ID via phone or computer.) You will be able to see errors and report them to your local Board of Elections office.

2. Talk with your elected officials and demand they strengthen election safeguards.

3. Support efforts by the nonpartisan all-volunteer organization United Sovereign Americans to force election officials to do their jobs according to clearly established procedures. They have already filed two federal lawsuits with more on the way soon.