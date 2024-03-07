HUGE: Uncovered Evidence Indicates Fulton County, Georgia Performed No Signature Verification on Mail-In Ballots in 2020 Election!

Guest post by Joe Hoft and JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Evidence was recently uncovered indicating that no signature verification was performed of mail-in ballots in the 2020 Election in Fulton County, GA.

At least 148,000 ballots were questioned in Fulton County following the 2020 Election. These ballots were identified as without creases (indicating they were never received in an envelope in the mail) and had several other issues as well.

The ballots have been hung up in the courts since the 2020 Election.

On Wednesday morning Rasmussen Reports shared an affidavit where an individual in Georgia claimed that NO SIGNATURE VERIFICATION was performed for 148,000 ballots in Georgia in the 2020 Election.

Good Morning ! Georgia 2020: Court testimony below (from the REAL Fani Willis RICO case) and this sworn affidavit indicate NO SIGNATURE VERIFICATION was done for 148,000 mail-in ballots. https://t.co/0jMPiwouSm Joe Biden didn’t ‘win’ Georgia in Nov 2020 https://t.co/vN2qCUsgP9 pic.twitter.com/bTFqtrzkqh — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 6, 2024

Here is a copy of the affidavit by witness Mark Wingate.

And here is the full affidavit.



20230727 Wingate Affidavit … by kmoncla

This information was backed up by CannCon who shared the video from a recent court case in Georgia where the Fulton County employees claimed that they didn’t used the system put in place to verify signatures on the envelopes that mail-in ballots were received in.

The county therefore did not use voter signature records to verify signatures on these envelopes.

It will take forever to check these.

The judge realizes the election in Georgia in 2020 never should have been certified.

Georgia:

We have an electronic verification system, but we didn’t use it.

We have records of voter signatures, but we didn’t use them.

We could check our records for you, but it would take forever.

Aside from that, judge, is there anything else you’d like? https://t.co/s7tgfeXYNU — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 2, 2024

Every day we find more information on the stolen 2020 Election. It should never have been certified.