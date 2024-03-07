HUGE: Uncovered Evidence Indicates Fulton County, Georgia Performed No Signature Verification on Mail-In Ballots in 2020 Election!

Evidence was recently uncovered indicating that no signature verification was performed of mail-in ballots in the 2020 Election in Fulton County, GA.

At least 148,000 ballots were questioned in Fulton County following the 2020 Election. These ballots were identified as without creases (indicating they were never received in an envelope in the mail) and had several other issues as well.

The ballots have been hung up in the courts since the 2020 Election.

Georgia Courts Continue to Slow Walk 2020 Election Case Regarding 150,000 Reportedly Fraudulent Ballots

On Wednesday morning Rasmussen Reports shared an affidavit where an individual in Georgia claimed that NO SIGNATURE VERIFICATION was performed for 148,000 ballots in Georgia in the 2020 Election.

Here is a copy of the affidavit by witness Mark Wingate.

And here is the full affidavit.

20230727 Wingate Affidavit … by kmoncla

 

This information was backed up by CannCon who shared the video from a recent court case in Georgia where the Fulton County employees claimed that they didn’t used the system put in place to verify signatures on the envelopes that mail-in ballots were received in.

The county therefore did not use voter signature records to verify signatures on these envelopes.

It will take forever to check these.

The judge realizes the election in Georgia in 2020 never should have been certified.

Every day we find more information on the stolen 2020 Election. It should never have been certified.

Thanks for sharing!
