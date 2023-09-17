Connecticut Democrat Primary Election Scandal: Police Launch Investigation into Fraud After Video Evidence Uncovered of Town Clerk Dumping Multiple Illegal Absentee Ballots Into a Drop Box (VIDEO)

Mayoral candidate John Gomes’ campaign released a damning video on Saturday showing evidence of election fraud in the recent Bridgeport Democratic primary. The video has prompted an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department for “possible misconduct.”

The video on the Gomes campaign’s Facebook page shows a woman dropping stacks of ‘illegal’ ballots into an absentee ballot box outside the Bridgeport government center, where the city’s Registrar of Voters office is located, CT Mirror reported.

The Gomes campaign was able to identify the woman in the footage as Wanda Geter-Pataky, the Vice Chairwoman of the Democratic Town Clerk and a vocal supporter of incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, who is seeking reelection. Gomes’ campaign claims that the video shows Geter-Pataky dropping off stacks of absentee ballots ahead of the September 12th primary.

“Video surveillance proving that the mayoral election was unequivocally stolen through corruption within City Hall by tampering with absentee ballots,” John Gomes said on his Facebook page.

“This is an undeniable act of voter suppression and a huge civil rights violation. It’s time to restore lasting credibility to our city’s democracy. Once and for ALL. Enough is enough!” he added.

Gomes lost to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim in the Democratic primary by a narrow margin of 251 votes, according to the most recent preliminary count posted on the Secretary of the State’s website. Ganim won the absentee vote tally 1,545 to 779, while Gomes led on the voting machines.

The Bridgeport Police Department confirmed that they are actively investigating the actions shown in the video.

“The Bridgeport Police Department are actively investigating information regarding possible misconduct based upon a video that has surfaced on social media,” the department told CT Mirror.

The police department is investigating how the video was obtained and released to the public.

“The Bridgeport Police Department immediately initiated an investigation to determine if any criminal wrongdoing has occurred. In addition, an internal investigation is being conducted to determine if any possible breach to our security video management system has occurred,” it added.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said the department takes “these actions seriously and we will pursue possible criminal prosecution and/or administrative discipline as it relates to any such security violations.”

“Geter-Pataky, who the Gomes campaign alleges is the woman in the video, is one of three individuals the SEEC recommended for criminal charges following an investigation into complaints about absentee ballot handling in Ganim’s tight 2019 primary against Sen. Marilyn Moore,” according to CT Mirror.

The news outlet continued, “As a result, the Gomes campaign is alleging that the video is evidence of a string of absentee ballot fraud in the city.”

More from CT Post:

Bridgeport has over the years had various examples of voter fraud or absentee ballot abuse, most recently in 2019's Democratic mayoral primary, which Ganim again lost on the voting machines but won with mail-in votes, receiving 270 more than opponent state Sen. Marilyn Moore. Moore and her allies tried unsuccessfully to overturn those results in court. Following a five-week-long trial, Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens ruled that while the case uncovered some level of fraud as well as major weaknesses in the absentee-ballot system that were exploited in the primary, there was not enough evidence to overturn Ganim's victory. "In summary, the plaintiffs were successful in identifying very serious election law violations, but the heat of this evidence is not hot enough to vacate the entire primary in the manner they sought," Stevens said in a statement from the bench at the trial's conclusion. Ganim, originally elected in 2015, subsequently handily won 2019's November general election. But as reported recently, the SEEC also investigated the 2019 primary and in June forwarded the names of three individuals involved in Ganim's campaign to the office of Chief State's Attorney Patrick Griffin for possible criminal prosecution. The SEEC's referral to the chief state's attorney stated there was "evidence of possible criminal violations undertaken." Griffin's office has since confirmed that case is pending.

According to Connecticut law, an individual can only drop off their own absentee ballot. They cannot drop off multiple ballots for other individuals unless they are an immediate family member or a designated agent, authorized by the voter to do so. (You can read it here.)

John Gomes’ mayoral campaign stated Friday afternoon that they had filed a complaint with the state Elections Enforcement Commission after being made aware of the video.

On Saturday, Gomes issued a press release calling for a rally to “End Absentee Ballot Abuse in Bridgeport.” Also, on Monday, he will hold a press conference at the campaign office.

One resident commented on Gomes’s post, “I am the Republican Mayoral candidate in Hamden and I was watching the coverage of the Primary. I said to my husband, wow this guy unseated Ganim. The lead was a large lead. The next morning, my husband texted me from work to say Ganim pulled through. My first thought was no way! I am not stuck on Political affiliations as some are. What’s fair is fair, and I can say this is unjust and unfair! I’m sorry this happened and I hope that you get to the bottom of it!”

Sounds familiar?

The Gateway Pundit has been covering election fraud.

In early September, The Gateway Pundit released a shocking video compilation (see video below) of individuals and sometimes teams of people depositing stacks of ballots into absentee ballot drop boxes at Detroit’s satellite voting centers before the November 2020 election.

After months of pouring through 24 terabytes of data, MC4EI was able to put together a compilation of voter after voter dropping off more than one ballot into a drop box in Michigan. Over 16,000 hours of surveillance footage from 37 days of early voting were carefully scrutinized. To the best of our knowledge, no other state in the nation has done a more thorough investigation into early voting via drop boxes than in Michigan, where election law says only one ballot may be case per voter, except a voter who deposits ballots on behalf of an immediate family member or immediate family members.

After Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up released the videos showing the totally not “NORMAL” activity of the US Postal workers, Michigan’s dishonest and Soros-funded Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson added a special tab labeled “Misinformation” on her taxpayer-funded government website to dispute our report that exposes voter fraud via the Detroit US Post Office under her watch as MI Secretary of State.

On the taxpayer-funded MI SOS website, Democrat SOS Jocelyn Benson has dedicated a specific section to “misinformation.” She addresses absentee ballot drop boxes in a sub-category on her “Misinformation” page. The Soros-funded SoS makes several excuses about the people captured on dropbox surveillance videos that appear to be committing voter fraud to make it appear as though they are likely not doing anything wrong.

We decided to do the work SoS Jocelyn Benson and AG Dana Nessel refused to do after a whistleblower who worked for the post office for several decades reached out to us to explain how there are NO circumstances where dropping off ballots at the drop boxes would be acceptable according to the stringent guidelines the US Postal Service has for delivering ballots. Once we received internal documents proving the strict protocols put in place for delivering ballots, we reached out to USPS District Manager Rick Moreton of the MI 1 District, who oversees the Detroit area where this alleged illegal activity took place. Mr. Moreton confirmed during a phone call on Friday that US Postal workers are ONLY allowed to deliver mail to the address on the front of the envelope and that they are NOT allowed to drop absentee ballots into ballot drop boxes. “They are only allowed to deliver ballots to “the specified address on the piece of mail,” he explained.

When asked if it’s standard procedure for postal workers to take pictures or photos of the mail they’re dropping into a mailbox or drop box, he answered, “No.”

For context:

On June 13, The Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up released Detroit drop box surveillance footage showing a US Postal worker wearing credentials around his neck and wearing what appears to be blue jeans, exiting an official US Post Office vehicle with a large stack of ballots. The ballots were deposited on October 26, 2020, SIX days before the general election.

As he leaves the US Postal vehicle, the passenger heads to the absentee ballot drop box, where he drops multiple ballots into the drop box while discreetly using his cell phone to take photos or a video of his activity. He’s holding the cell phone in his hand in the screenshot below.

The incident occurred at a drop box in front of the Liberty Temple Baptist Church at 1300 E. Seven Mile in Detroit. There is a US Post Office located only two miles away from the drop box used by the passenger of the US Postal vehicle.

Shortly after we released the video from October 26, we shared another video that was taken on November 2, 2020, showing a female US postal worker making multiple trips to an absentee ballot drop box. During a podcast with True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit and Patty McMurray of 100 Percent Fed Up explained how one US Postal worker could be seen making THREE trips* in ONE day to the same drop box and depositing multiple ballots each time. (*In the video, Jim Hoft inadvertently said the postal worker made four trips).

On her second trip to the absentee ballot drop box at the Liberty Temple Baptist Church, the female US Postal worker can be seen walking around the back of her official US Post Office vehicle. As she gets closer to the drop boxes, which are monitored by surveillance cameras, she can be seen pulling up her face mask. Does she suddenly pull up her face mask to prevent the spread of COVID while standing by herself at the drop box, or is she more concerned about being identified on the footage? On her fourth visit to the same drop box on the same day, the postal worker arrives with a stack of ballots that she deposits into the drop box, but this time, she’s driving a white SUV with no official US Postal markings while still wearing her US Postal worker uniform.