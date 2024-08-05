HUGE! Breaking Project Veritas VIDEO… Top Dems Reveal How They Steal Elections in Muslim-Majority MI City — Former Mayor Claims AG Nessel Has Been Investigating— Ballots Allegedly Being Filled Out in Dining Rooms!

A new video has just been released by Project Veritas revealing a stunning voter fraud operation in the densely populated Wayne County, MI, city of Hamtramck—the first city in America to have an all-Muslim government.

Several high-profile members of the Democrat Party in Michigan can be seen explaining how their fellow Democrats are stealing the vote as part of a well-oiled operation that the former mayor of Hamtramck claims MI Democrat AG Dana Nessel and possibly the Feds have been investigating the alleged criminal operation.

Progressive Democrats, many of whom are part of the LGBT community, have been upset since the Muslim-majority government banned the rainbow flag from flying on public property in Hamtramck.

AG Nessel has been very vocal about her attempts to destroy the lives of 15 MI GOP electors by charging them with 8 felonies each for turning in an alternate slate of electoral votes for President Trump in the hotly contested 2020 election. One year ago, The Gateway Pundit broke a story that was based on a MI State Police report that revealed a Democrat-funded voter registration group called GBI Strategies was turning in massive numbers of fake registrations across the state of Michigan. The registrations were being mailed from a hotel room in Auburn Hills and from the GBI Strategies headquarters in Southfield. The Southfield, MI GBI Strategies office was raided, and multiple semi-automatic rifles with suppressors and modified pistols were found in the room where workers were performing their “duties.” MI AG Nessel and MI SOS Jocelyn Benson’s office were directly involved in the statewide investigation but never mentioned a word to the public about the shocking evidence they uncovered only one month before the 2020 election.

Now, the former mayor of Hamtramck is claiming that Michigan’s grotesquely partisan AG is also investigating what appears to be a huge voter fraud case that could have potentially affected the outcome of the 2020 election.

”Oh yeah, absolutely Nessel’s [MI AG] involved (in investigations)—And I think the Feds are involved!”

The undercover video begins with an introduction of the outspoken former mayor:

“The absentee ballots are being filled out in people’s dining rooms by the candidates,” Majewski tells the undercover Project Veritas reporter “We have a serious—that’s been going on for 20 years, basically, absentee ballot problem.”

The former mayor explained how Democrats have been able to get away with committing mass voter fraud for decades:

“You need these people’s votes, right? So, who’s going to say brown-skinned people are doing election fraud?”

The Project Veritas narrator introduces the former mayor:

Meet Karen Majewski, who served as Hamchamik’s first woman mayor from 2005 to 2021, the year she was defeated by her Yemeni challenger, Amir Ghalib, who himself was historically swept into office as Hamtramck’s first Muslim mayor, along with America’s first all-Muslim City Council. As the consequences of those elections continue to be felt, locals now fear their once welcoming LGBTQ sanctuary may be lost forever due to the policies of their newly emboldened all-Muslim leadership.

Hamtramck City Council candidate Lynn Blasey told the undercover reporter, “They hire black people to go to black people’s houses. They hire Bangladeshi people to go to Bangladeshi homes.” She explained, “The black people—they pay them for their ballots.”

Ms. Blasey then explained how, after the ballots are harvested, they are offered to the candidates and then auctioned off to the highest bidder. She refers to the criminal operation as “The Midnight Meeting.”

Watch the undercover video here:

BREAKING: Progressive Democrats Say Muslims Used VOTER FRAUD to Secure Power in Michigan "These guys go door to door and take people's ballots. They bully them… intimidate." – August Gitschlag, Certified Michigan Elections Official "If everything's good, we can drop [the…

Former Hamtramck City Clerk August Gitschlag, who is now the current clerk in the city of Fraser, MI, explains how the Democrats use threats and intimidation to harvest ballots. “Voter fraud happens in small ethnic communities where someone is more assimilated. They can run the show—intimidate.” Gitschlag was asked by the reporter, “So, you think that’s what happened here? He responded, “Oh, it IS what happened here.

Clerk Gitschlag claims MI AG Dana Nessel’s office is “in on them” (the ballot harvesting scheme), adding, “I got three people busted back in 2013.”

Gitschlag’s story checks out. In September 2014, three men were, indeed, charged with a total of 41 counts of improper possession or return of an absentee ballot, by Republican AG Bill Schuette.

Armani Asad, a City Council candidate, was charged with 14 counts; Salim Ahmed, 50, with 21 counts; and Russell Mohammed, 32, with six counts

All three men charged with MULTIPLE felonies that carried up to five years in prison got off with a slap on the wrist.

According to the Hamtramck Review – The four men convicted of illegally handling absentee ballots got off easy.

All four received minor fines and court fees, but they will each have a felony conviction on record for at least five years.

At the end of five years, they will be eligible to have their felony convictions expunged from their record and otherwise be considered free of having a criminal record.

MLive reported on the former clerk’s role in outing the criminals – “During the August 2013 primary election, the Hamtramck City Deputy Clerk, August Gitschlag, found that three unauthorized people had allegedly delivered multiple absentee ballots in violation of state election law,” Schuette’s office said in a statement. “It is a felony to possess or return an absentee ballot unless you are the person voting, the voter’s family member, a mail carrier, or an authorized official. All Michigan absentee ballots clearly explain the codified election law regarding the proper procedure for obtaining, possessing, and processing absentee ballots.”

They go around the neighborhood with the AB (Absentee Ballot) applications, and they have people sign the application. Then they drop them all off at City Hall. Then they know when they go out, they go back to the person’s house and say, “You sign the envelope” and submit the ballot.

And voila…that’s how your votes are being stolen, America.