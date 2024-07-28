NOT AGAIN: Votes in Two Key Swing States Likely to Take Days to Count Thanks to Dem-Friendly Absentee Ballots

Anyone who thought America learned from the 2020 Presidential election debacle is sadly mistaken.

The Washington Post on Saturday reported that votes in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two must-win swing states for President Trump and Kamala Harris, will likely take several days to count because of Democrat-friendly absentee ballots, just like in 2020.

The Post notes that Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are two of the only states that do not allow pre-canvassing — the act of opening and processing mail ballots ahead of Election Day.

Rachel Orey, an elections expert at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told the Post that if the election comes down to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, America may not know the winner for days.

“If the electoral college comes down to Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, we might still face a long period where we don’t know the winner,” she said.

While the Post unsurprisingly blames Republicans for not acting to change the laws in these respective states, it is important to note that the real obstacle is Democrats’ refusal to consider even the most basic election integrity measures.

Pennsylvania especially had multiple opportunities to fix this crisis. Three years earlier, lawmakers in the Keystone State did pass a bipartisan bill that allowed county officials to begin processing mail ballots five days before Election Day. This legislation had critical voter integrity measures, including tighter rules for voter identification and limits to ballot drop boxes.

But liberal Democrat governor Tom Wolf vetoed the commonsense legislation, falsely claiming it would create barriers to voting.

The Democrat-controlled Pennsylvania House of Representatives made another half-hearted attempt in May, passing a bill along party lines that would have allowed county officials to begin pre-canvassing mail ballots seven days before Election Day. But they ignored GOP requests for stricter voter ID laws to prevent voter fraud, and the Republican-controlled State Senate refused to take up the legislation as a result.

As The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported, the 2020 election was ridden with reports of massive voter fraud across the country. In January, TGP’s Brian Lupo obtained a 32-page report highlighting extensive examples of such illegal activity in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania alone.

The memory of President Trump's double-digit percentage lead over Biden dissipating overnight after massive voter dumps in the middle of the night is also seared into conservatives' minds, which the left openly mocks.

These truisms are why Trump says at his rallies he wants an election that is "too big to rig." The left will stop at nothing to seize political power, even if it means resorting to outright cheating.