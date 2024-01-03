Wisconsin and Pennsylvania Highlights from Explosive “Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States”

Earlier today, President Trump Truth’d out an all-inclusive summary report of the 2020 Election and the anomalies and discrepancies in the six key swing states. Earlier today, The Gateway Pundit published an article highlighting some of the key takeaways from Georgia that can be read here.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled drop boxes are illegal under Wisconsin law ,

in a 4-3 decision issued in July 2022

The Wisconsin Election Commission ordered nursing homes to violate the law

Internal emails from election officials in Green Bay revealed Michael Spitzer Rubenstein, a former Democratic Party operative, served as a "de facto elections

The Office of the Special Counsel referenced this case, and has evidence that this

Not mentioned in the report: Investigator Peter Bernegger disclosed in a Senate hearing last month that the Executive Director of Elections in Milwaukee, Claire Woodall-Vogg, not only returned to grab a USB stick left behind, leaving law enforcement suspicious, but also had a “huge truckload of ballots” arrive long after the polls were closed and while observers were forced out, similar to in Fulton County, Georgia. You can read that article from The Gateway Pundit here.

Pennsylvania

Months after the election, there were 121,240 more votes than voters, according

Republican lawmakers, led by State Representative Frank Ryan, were tracking

The Pennsylvania Department of State's office called this "obvious

Pennsylvania credited 71,893 people for voting who returned mail-in ballots

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook poured over $25 million into the administration of

A lawsuit filed in Delaware County revealed video evidence of election officials

discussing destroying election evidence from the November 2020 Election.63

“It’s a felony,” one official says after talking about the need to “get rid” of voting

“pads and second scanners.” Sources involved in the litigation alleged the

Delaware County officials violated numerous election laws and that the

destruction of records was “done to ensure records eventually provided actually

matched the election results that were reported in Nov. 2020.”

Not mentioned in the report: USPS-contracted trucker Jesse Morgan reported his trailer disappeared while transporting 24 gaylords of completed ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. Estimates claim the 24 gaylords (pallets) could contain between 130,000 and 280,000 ballots. A recently released and, of course, highly redacted report from the USPS Office of the Inspector General vindicated Morgan but claimed he underestimated the number of ballots and identified the wrong trailer number. You can read that article from The Gateway Pundit here.

