Kamala’s Legacy: Taliban Holds Massive Military Parade With U.S. Military Equipment Celebrating Third Anniversary of Ruling Afghanistan – She was Last One in Room Before Biden’s Withdrawal Decision (VIDEO)

Today marked the third anniversary of the Taliban regaining control of Afghanistan thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ catastrophic withdrawal from the country.

Now, the Taliban is rubbing their victory in every American’s face.

Voice of America News (VOA) reported the Taliban marked the third anniversary Wednesday of recapturing power in Afghanistan with a public holiday and a televised military parade at the former U.S.-run Bagram airbase. The celebration featured a 21-gun salute and speeches from top Taliban leaders, with thousands of people in the male-only audience, according to VOA.

Footage emerged on social media showing the enormous military parade, with the $80 billion worth of American military equipment left behind for them by Biden and Harris.

On the eve of the 3rd anniversary of Biden and Kamala’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban are parading around Bagram Air Force Base, which they abandoned for no reason, with the $80B+ of American military gear they left behind for them. Reminder that Kamala… pic.twitter.com/wmCi9KaZoq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 14, 2024

Three years ago today, the Taliban seized Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse, and Joe Biden responded by ordering a quick evacuation from Afghanistan, which was completed at the end of August.

As a reminder, Harris was the last person in the room when the decision was made and openly celebrated Biden’s “courage” afterward.

“This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage,” Harris boasted. “He is someone, who I have seen over and over again, make decisions based on what he truly believes … is the right thing to do.”

Jim Hoft reported last year that the Taliban previously released photos of the abandoned equipment in Afghanistan and the Regime tried to lie their way out of it.

Later that same year, the Biden regime then had the gall to blame President Trump for their decision to pull out forces, the deaths of military personnel, and the abandoning of military equipment.

In addition to the outright lies, Biden also openly disrespected the families of the Americans who were killed on multiple occasions. He was even caught looking at his watch during a ceremony for one of the fallen.

Thousands of Afghan interpreters and working dogs were also abandoned for the Taliban to slaughter in cold blood.

Biden and Harris have never acknowledged this disgusting betrayal either.