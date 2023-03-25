Trump-Hater Adam Kinzinger Has the Biden Sads After the Taliban Release Photos of Abandoned Military Equipment in Afghanistan

Trump-hating former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was very upset with Joe Biden on Saturday after seeing photos posted this week by the Taliban of abandoned military equipment in Afghanistan. The Taliban swept to power in August 2021 after Joe Biden pulled the plug on U.S.-NATO support for the Afghan army, forcing the collapse of the Afghan government and a humiliating Vietnam-style withdrawal by U.S. troops.

13 U.S. servicemembers and over 150 Afghans were killed in a terror attack at the Kabul airport during the hasty retreat. Biden killed an innocent Afghan family with an ill-planned retaliatory drone strike in a Kabul neighborhood.

Kinznger, a former Air Force tanker and reconnaissance pilot posted on Saturday, “This is an embarrassment. The Biden Administration will always be marked by this disaster.”

More photos. Some commenters stated the equipment was Afghan National Army, not coalition. Either way, the U.S. likely paid for it all.

Others added their own commentary, “Well, at least the Taliban was Built Back Better…”

Paul Sperry reported earlier this month on the Pentagon’s Inspector General report, “DOD IG: “At least 78 aircraft worth $923.3 mil, 9,524 air-to-ground munitions valued at $6.54 mil, over 40,000 vehicles, more than 300,000 weapons, and nearly all night vision, surveillance, communications, and biometric equipment were left behind” for the Taliban by Biden admin.”

Afghanistan veteran and GOP Congressional candidate for Illinois-14 Matt Leiv posted, “I fought the #taliban face-to-face & house to house in Afghanistan. Seeing pictures trending of all the arms & equipment #biden left them to continue their oppression against #democracy and #freedom makes me disgusted beyond words. Send me to Congress, this can’t happen again.”