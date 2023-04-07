LIAR: Biden Regime NSC Spokesman John Kirby Says It’s “LUDICROUS” to Say Biden Left Millions of Dollars of Military Equipment in Afghanistn – HERE ARE THE PHOTOS



US cash and military equipment left for the Taliban terrorists.

The Biden regime on Holy Thursday blamed President Trump for their historic surrender to the Taliban and retreat from Afghanistan in September 2021.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby on Thursday defended the Biden regime for the historic defeat.

Kirby bragged about shipping 100,000 UNVETTED Afghans to the US. He said NOTHING about the thousands of Americans and Green Card holders the Biden regime left behind.

Kirby said the reports that the US left billions of dollars of US military equipment to the Talbian was “ludicrous.”

OMG – you talk about a damn lying POS. I loathe these lying traitors.

As was previously reported — Here are photos of the tens of billions of dollars of US equipment Joe Biden left behind for the Taliban.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported – Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US weapons, armed vehicles, helicopters, ammunition, and piles of cash.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden surrendered nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

In fact,Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s Fast and Furious program.

The Taliban later released video of the weapons Joe Biden left behind and the room full of stacks of $100 bills Joe left for good measure.

The Taliban posted videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left behind equipment now controlled by Taliban:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

-ScanEagle Military Drones

-30 Military Version Cessnas

-4 C-130’s

-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

-61,000 M203 Rounds

-20,040 Grenades

-Howitzers

-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear

-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

-Laser Aiming Units

-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

-2,520 Bombs

-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber

-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Much of the information included in the above list is public record.

But that was not enough.

It really is as if we lost the war and now we’re paying reparations to the terrorists.

You just can’t make this up!

Recently the Taliban started posting video of the fields of military vehicles the US left behind for the Taliban.

More vehicles.

The Taliban also claims the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use.

Additional pictures showing US military equipment left behind by the US forces following the botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

The Taliban also in a statement said the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use.

And don’t forget the room full of $100 bills Joe Biden left the Taliban for good measure.

