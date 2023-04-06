Unbelievable! National Security Council Releases Report on Biden’s Deadly Afghanistan Withdrawal – BLAMES TRUMP! – 13 Dead Americans Unavailable for Comment

Afghans flee the Taliban on the Kabul tarmac
The Biden National Security Council (NSC) released a shocking report on Holy Thursday blaming President Trump for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
So now we know the NSC is completely corrupt.
It’s like Satan writes their scripts.
So Trump is responsible for these 13 dead Americans?
Trump left $85 Billion in military equipment for the Taliban?
UPDATE: Taliban Releases Video of Fields of US Military Vehicles, Piles of US High-End Weapons, and Room Filled with Stacks of 100 Dollar Bills Joe Biden Surrendered to Taliban
The AP reported on this with a straight face.
BREAKING: A National Security Council review of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan largely lays the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions of his predecessor. https://t.co/QDiVoOvyyA
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 6, 2023
Is this really happening?
Do they really think Americans will believe this?
The AP reported:
President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday laid the blame on his predecessor, President Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that brought about some of the darkest moments of Biden’s presidency.
The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called “ hotwash ” of U.S. policies around the ending of the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that Biden was “severely constrained” by Trump’s decisions.
It does acknowledge that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have started sooner, but blames the delays on the Afghan government and military, and on U.S. military and intelligence community assessments.
The brief document was drafted by the National Security Council at the White House, rather than by an independent entity. The administration said detailed reviews conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, which were transmitted privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.