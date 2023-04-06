Unbelievable! National Security Council Releases Report on Biden’s Deadly Afghanistan Withdrawal – BLAMES TRUMP! – 13 Dead Americans Unavailable for Comment



Afghans flee the Taliban on the Kabul tarmac

The Biden National Security Council (NSC) released a shocking report on Holy Thursday blaming President Trump for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

So now we know the NSC is completely corrupt.

It’s like Satan writes their scripts.

So Trump is responsible for these 13 dead Americans?

Trump left $85 Billion in military equipment for the Taliban?

The AP reported on this with a straight face.

BREAKING: A National Security Council review of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan largely lays the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions of his predecessor. https://t.co/QDiVoOvyyA — The Associated Press (@AP) April 6, 2023

Is this really happening?

Do they really think Americans will believe this?

The AP reported: