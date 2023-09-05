Gold Star Moms Slam Joe Biden Over His Response to the Loss of Their Loved Ones in Afghanistan Suicide Bombing (VIDEO)

Three Gold Star moms who lost their children in the suicide bombing during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan appeared on ABC News this weekend and slammed Biden’s response to their loss.

One of the mothers describes Biden telling her about his son Beau and trying to compare the loss of his son to theirs, which is not a fair comparison at all.

One of them describes the outrage at seeing Biden check his watch as the remains of the soldiers were received.

RedState has more:

WATCH: Gold Star Moms Rip Into Joe Biden’s Phoniness in ABC Interview Sgt. Nicole Gee was the Marine whose image has become the symbol of American humanity. Gee was photographed cradling a baby in her arms. She died “doing a job she loved.” But when Nicole came home, her mother-in-law said, that when it came to “people in suits,” things felt disingenuous and hollow. The casket containing Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was at Dover Air Force Base as well. His grieving mom was at Dover. Joe Biden greeted Mrs. Sanchez by calling her “Ms. Lopez.” Why did he do such an awful thing—such a disrespectful error? I have a theory. One of the fallen Marines was named Lopez. His first name was “Hunter.” Joe Biden was thinking of another son. Not the sons of Mrs. Sanchez and Mrs. Lopez but his own son Hunter. Biden then, predictably, launched into his usual conflation about his other son, Beau. He “knew” how “Ms. Lopez” felt because his son Beau was a soldier, and Beau died in the GWT (Global War on Terrorism), too. Of course, he hadn’t. That is a lie. Mrs. Sanchez was mortified. Of course, Biden didn’t know how she felt. Her son died in the service of his nation. He died helping others. Mrs. Sanchez correctly said Biden was with his son when Beau died in a hospital bed. Mrs. Sanchez added what we all feel and often say: “It was all about him.” It’s always about Joe Biden. Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover’s mom was even more pointed. She couldn’t stand the president. She wouldn’t even meet with him. The Hoover family retreated to a room to escape Biden’s lies about Beau and his phony empathy. Her daughter and the sister of Staff Sgt. Hoover was also at Dover. She yelled at Biden, “Burn in Hell.”

Watch the whole video below:

“The administration didn't seem to know our story.”@MarthaRaddatz speaks with three Gold Star family members of Marines who were killed in the Abbey Gate bombing during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago. https://t.co/RM7bfCGRPN pic.twitter.com/0ntwrSLt3J — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 3, 2023

Biden’s poll numbers have never recovered from the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

His response to these families made things even worse.