WATCH: Marine Who Survived Joe Biden’s Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal Speaks Out About His “Weird” Meeting with Biden Which Left His Mom “Furious” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s cold-hearted treatment of veterans is no secret, but a hospital meeting with one courageous soldier who lost a limb during the botched Afghanistan evacuation in August 2021 is another level of depravity.

Cristina Laila previously reported on the Congressional testimony of Gold Star families where they revealed how Biden treated them following their sons’ deaths. One mom even said Joe lied about his own son’s death during a meeting with her.

As Laila notes, because of Joe Biden’s idiotic choices including deciding to withdraw in the middle of Taliban fighting season, 13 heroic American soldiers were killed and many more critically wounded in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul.

Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who lost his arm in Kabul, dropped some explosive details last Tuesday on the Shawn Ryan Show regarding how he was treated by Biden when he came to visit his hospital room. Biden angered Vargas-Andrews mother in the process.

If President Trump had treated a heroic soldier in the fashion Biden did, this would be wall to wall news on the media outlets.

Here is how the encounter with Biden started according to Vargas-Andrews. He called the meeting “weird.”

He walks in with him and Jill Biden, and their little entourage of people and like photographer and right away, I remember him coming up to me trying to shake my hand, trying to shake my right hand. I look at him, and I’m like, “I don’t have an arm.” My left arm is in this big-a** cast with this giant orange f***ing foam block around it. I’m completely immobile, all I can do is move my hand, and he says “Oh” and like kind of stands up and goes over to reach for my fingers because about an inch of my fingers are showing. Doesn’t greet me or anything. That’s what happened, just grabbed my fingers. I was like, “Okay, that’s weird,” and, you know, almost immediately starts talking about how their son served in the military. Doesn’t say anything about what happened, just starts talking about how their son served in the military, and my mom is just like, she’s furious at this point. And they’re like taking pictures and stuff.

Vargas-Andrews then says Biden spoke to him in an incredibly insulting manner. He refused to address Vargas-Andrews by name and demanded to know what he wanted.

When the Marine said he just wanted to be by himself, Biden expressed confusion. Then Biden’s staff led him out of the room.

He leans over me, and he’s like this close to my face, and he’s like, “What do you want?” I said, “What?” And he said, “What do you want?” I’m just like confused, I just got blown up and I just f***ing saw my friends die next to me, and I just want to be myself. And he’s like, “Huh?” And my mom’s furious, and she’s like, “He said he just wants to be himself, he just wants to be him, he said he just wants to be me.” And he goes, “Oh, okay.” And they just continued to talk about everything but what just happened, and then they just ushered him out of the room. He didn’t know what to say, they ushered him out of the room, and that was that.

Vargas-Andrews then said his mom on multiple occasions tried to obtain assistance from them. No help ever arrived.