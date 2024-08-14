After ‘Letting Our City Burn,’ Former Federal Prosecutor Who Charged BLM Rioters Says Walz is “Not Fit’ to Be VP (Video)

Minnesota Governor and Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has a long list of disastrous policies that have led to chaos in his state.

Joe Teirab, a former federal prosecutor who charged BLM rioters, spoke to Fox News Digital about what Minnesota is really like under Walz’s failed leadership.

When it came to cracking down on regular citizens, Walz was such a tyrant during the pandemic that he ordered police to shoot residents with paintballs if they dared to leave the confines of their homes to sit on their porches.

Walz even bragged about leaving his 87-year-old mother, who had just undergone heart surgery, alone in her home to fend for herself.

Successful bar owner Lisa Zarza was forced into bankruptcy because of Walz’s draconian COVID rules.

But Walz felt no such need to crack down on BLM rioters as they burned Minneapolis.

JD Vance said of Walz, “I think it’s interesting that they make an intriguing team because, of course, Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020. Kamala Harris helped bail out the few who got caught.”

Walz’s wife Gwen even described how she liked the smell of burning tires at the Minneapolis riots during an interview.

During an interview with Fox News, Teirab said, “I know Kamala Harris is trying to change Minnesota and our country into San Francisco and California, and we definitely don’t want that. She just doubled down and made the most radical leftist presidential ticket in American history.”

“For me, it is personal to me. I was a federal prosecutor for four years where I tried to put bad guys behind bars all across the state of Minnesota. You had Tim Walz who couldn’t lift a finger during the George Floyd riots for multiple days, letting our city burn, literally.”

“Then you had, at the same time, Kamala Harris getting people to donate to this Minnesota Freedom Fund that bailed out criminals who then, weeks later, committed murder.”

“My job during that time was to actually put these arsonists behind bars, I actually charged two criminals who threw Molotov cocktails in a courthouse right here in the district that I’m running in. I charged two people who tried to burn down a small business. It’s just unfathomable to me that that happened.”

“We can’t let that happen to our country if Tim Walz and Kamala Harris are in control.”

He added, “He is not a moderate at all. Honestly, I think he’s a caricature of what people on the Coast think is this kinda gruffy middle-of-the-road guy when it could be further from the truth. The way we know that is because of his record.”

“In Minnesota, he was a terrible manager of our government resources. I mean, sadly, he let so much fraud happen. My job as a federal prosecutor also is to root out waste, fraud, and abuse. I have the honor of working on the Feeding Our Future case where these frauds are still over $250 million of hard-earned taxpayer money. Tim Walz was asleep at the switch.

“That was unacceptable, and he clearly is not fit to be vice president.”

“I think everyone in Minnesota was affected by what happened during the riots. Of course, after the killing of George Floyd and just seeing what was happening in the city, where day after day of rioting, and people in the news and everyone sitting at home watching the news were just like, ‘Where’s our leaders? Where’s our government officials? Where’s Tim Walz?'”

“Just nowhere to be found. They just let our city burn day after day.”

Teirab is running for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District and will face incumbent Democrat Rep. Angie Craig in November.