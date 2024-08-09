Tim Walz Says During Covid He Isolated and Left His 87-Year-Old Mother, Post-Heart Surgery, Alone in Her Home to Fend For Herself (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’s running mate, stolen valor Tim Walz, once bragged about leaving his 87-year-old mother who had just undergone heart surgery alone in her home to fend for herself.

The far-left Minnesota governor said during Covid he isolated and left his mother, who just had major surgery, alone in her home to fend for herself.

“This is what we do in my family – my 87-year-old mother had heart surgery. We isolated her. Our goal was to bring her up here and live with us for a while. We can’t bring her. So she is alone. We drop groceries at the door. We have to!” Walz said during the pandemic.

Tim Walz is a monster.

Tim Walz also set up a Covid snitch line so neighbors could rat each other out.

Walz sang another tune during a campaign speech this week in Philadelphia.

Tim Walz said Republicans are the ones who believe the government should be free to invade your doctor’s office.

“In Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and the personal choices that they make. Even if we don’t make the same choice for ourselves, there’s a golden rule: Mind your own damn business!” Walz said.

Coming from the same guy who set up a Covid snitch line so neighbors could rat each other our for not wearing masks.

