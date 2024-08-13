Minnesota Bar Owner Speaks Out After She Was Forced into Bankruptcy By ‘Evil’ Tim Walz- “Watch the Fall of Minneapolis, and You’ll See Who This Man Is” (Video)

Lisa Zarza ran several successful bars in Minnesota before Tim Walz’s draconian COVID rules forced her into bankruptcy.

Walz was such a tyrant that during the pandemic, he ordered police to shoot residents with paintballs if they dared to leave the confines of their homes to sit on their porches.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the hundreds of millions of dollars scammed from taxpayers under Walz’ watch.

Walz bragged about leaving his 87-year-old mother, who had just undergone heart surgery, alone in her home to fend for herself.

He even set up a snitch hotline for neighbors to report their neighbors for violating his draconian COVID restrictions.

According to The New York Post, when shelter-in-place and business closures first went into effect in March 2020, Lisa said she did everything she was supposed to.

But as the months wore on and the state slowly reopened, salons, bars and restaurants remained closed under Walz’s orders.

In October 2020, Zarza and a group of fellow bar owners defied the order, an uprising that was quickly crushed by the Walz regime.

“I was threatened with arrests, I was threatened with fines. At the end of the entire lawsuit, my lawsuit including Attorney General fees was over $300,000. I filed personal bankruptcy,” she said. Meanwhile, it was business as usual around much of the state, the bar owner raged. “Everything else, literally Target, Walmart, Home Depot. Everyone was open 100 percent. The same exact order that shut us down, opened them all up,” Zarza recalled. “He took away rights from the American people and from Minnesotans that he did not have a right to take.”

She said she was stripped of her licenses to operate and has moved her business to Wisconsin.

Zarza spoke to Fox & Friends First about the evil Walz deployed on Minnesotans.

Todd Piro: Meantime, Democrats are hoping that putting Tim Walz on the ticket will be a way to reach out to rural America. But instead, Walz is being deployed to a bunch of big-money solo fundraisers this week, starting with the Newport Beach today before hitting big cities like Boston and Denver and swanky neighborhoods like the Hamptons.

But our next guest says Walz will only hurt the working class after forcing her to close down her business and forcing her into bankruptcy because of COVID lockdowns. Lisa Zarza is a former Minnesota bar owner, and Lisa joins me now.

Lisa, in a New York Post article, you refer to Tim Walz as evil. Evil is a pretty strong word. Why do you call Tim Walz evil?

Lisa Zarza: I definitely think that Tim Walz is evil. He closed down our state not one time, but two times. In November of 2020, he decided that all bars and restaurants in our state needed to close down, and he opened up all big stores, big box stores, Target, Walmart, Fleet Farm, they were all opened up 100% a week before Black Friday.

He was looking out for the big people. He wasn’t looking out for the small businesses of Minnesota. He talks about being so small-minded for small businesses. That’s not who this man is.

Todd Piro: You actually defied his orders, kept your business open. What did the state under Tim Walz do to you when you did that, when you fought back?

Lisa Zarza: They took my food service license, essentially, and they suspended my food license, and then they revoked my right to have a food license in the state. They revoked my right to have a liquor license in my state for five years, which was later overrun, but I lost two restaurants because of it. I owned two different restaurants, and I was fined over $300,000 for it, lost two restaurants, and bought a bar in Wisconsin.

Todd Piro: Okay, so you hear what happened last week when they announced Tim Walz is going to be Kamala Harris’ running mate. What’s going through your mind based upon Tom, your experience with Tim Walz and being there for the common man, the bar owner like you.

Lisa Zarza: That’s not who he is. It’s not who he was as a governor.

When I heard the news, I started crying and thought I was going to maybe have a heart attack, the fact that not only did destroy the state of Minnesota, but he was now going to have a hand in destroying our country.

He doesn’t look out for the citizens. He doesn’t look out for us. He looks out for big corporations, the big stores, the people feeding his pockets. That’s not who Tim Walz is. He’s not some local farmer from Minnesota.

Todd Piro: One thing Democrats are pretty good at, especially during campaign season, is when they do X, they accuse the Republican of doing X. Here’s what Tim Walz had to say about Trump’s presidency during COVID. Listen.

(Tim Walz) “He froze in the face of the COVID crisis. He drove our economy into the ground. And make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump.”

Todd Piro: What’s your response? What goes through your mind when you hear that?

Lisa Zarza: This man left the city many Minneapolis burn. He left our police officers in the city of Minneapolis. He left them there while the George Floyd riot went on. This man, everything he stands for on the media, if you look at his record in Minnesota, that’s not who this man is.

Watch the fall of Minneapolis, and you’ll see who this man is.

Watch what he did to our state, to our children. Our kids were locked down for longer than almost any other state. Our restaurants, our small businesses were locked down longer than almost any state in the country. What he’s saying on his platform, it’s not how he ran our state, and it’s not how he’s going to run our country.

