What a Nutcase! Radical Far-Left Wife of Tim Walz Admitted She Left the Windows Open to Enjoy the Smell of Burning Tires During 2020 Riots

On Tuesday morning the Democrat Party elites announced the white bread Governor Tim Walz was selected as Kamala Harris’s running mate.

Why Tim Walz? Well, the answer is obvious. Walz has a record that is remarkably to the left of even Kamala Harris.

Tim Walz was one of the worst, most restrictive governors during the COVID years.

Walz oversaw the worst Covid fraud in America. Minnesota Somalis stole $250 million in government money and he covered for them. No one fired. But that’s not all. Walz covered for the Somalis in the recent autism fraud scandal, then there was the Somali daycare fraud scandal. No one was ever fired.

Walz may be a far left radical but later today we discovered that his wife is a complete lunatic.

Listen to this nutcase describe how she likes the smell of burning tires at the Minneapolis riots.

Gwen Walz: “I would say those first days when there were riots, I could smell the burning tires. And that was a very real thing. And I kept the windows open for as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening.”

She’s a crackpot. And, she promotes violence. No surprise that the Democrats want her and her husband to represent the party.

We are doomed if these radicals ever enter the White House.

Via Philip Melanchthon Webmann.

