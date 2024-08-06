What a Nutcase! Radical Far-Left Wife of Tim Walz Admitted She Left the Windows Open to Enjoy the Smell of Burning Tires During 2020 Riots

by
Gwen Walz, the wife of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, admits she enjoyed the smell of burning tires during the George Floyd riots.

On Tuesday morning the Democrat Party elites announced the white bread Governor Tim Walz was selected as Kamala Harris’s running mate.

Why Tim Walz? Well, the answer is obvious. Walz has a record that is remarkably to the left of even Kamala Harris.

Tim Walz was one of the worst, most restrictive governors during the COVID years.

Walz oversaw the worst Covid fraud in America. Minnesota Somalis stole $250 million in government money and he covered for them. No one fired. But that’s not all. Walz covered for the Somalis in the recent autism fraud scandal, then there was the Somali daycare fraud scandal. No one was ever fired.

Walz may be a far left radical but later today we discovered that his wife is a complete lunatic.

Listen to this nutcase describe how she likes the smell of burning tires at the Minneapolis riots.

Gwen Walz: “I would say those first days when there were riots, I could smell the burning tires. And that was a very real thing. And I kept the windows open for as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening.”

She’s a crackpot. And, she promotes violence. No surprise that the Democrats want her and her husband to represent the party.

We are doomed if these radicals ever enter the White House.

Via Philip Melanchthon Webmann.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 