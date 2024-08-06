“He Allowed Rioters to Burn Down Minneapolis… And Then Kamala Helped Bail Them Out” — JD Vance Responds to the News that Radical Leftist Tim Walz Will be the Democrat VP (VIDEO)

Earlier today, Kamala Harris picked radical leftist Tim Walz as her vice presidential pick in the coming election.

In a bold statement aboard a flight to Philadelphia, Senator JD Vance took the opportunity to criticize Kamala Harris and her recent selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate, labeling it a clear indication of the radical policies championed by Kamala.

While on a plane with reporters on his way to a campaign event in Philadelphia, Vance said, “We’re here in Philadelphia to highlight the Americans who have suffered under Kamala Harris’s policies, especially her border policies,” Vance began. “She, on day one, suspended deportations and proposed mass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.”

“She stopped construction of the border wall and halted the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy that kept a lot of Americans safe. Today, we’ll talk to many Americans who have lost children and loved ones due to these border policies. These policies have led to record fentanyl overdoses, increased migrant crime, and driven up housing costs for Americans who shouldn’t have to compete with 20 million illegal aliens for homes.”

Turning to the day’s major announcement, Vance continued, “The big news today is that Tim Walz has been nominated as Kamala Harris’s VP. This highlights how radical Harris is. Walz listened to the Hamas wing of his own party in making this decision. He supports shipping more manufacturing jobs to China, making Americans reliant on substandard energy, and defunding the police, just like Harris.”

Vance further drew parallels between Harris and Walz, emphasizing their combined impact on law and order.

“I think it’s interesting that they make an intriguing team because, of course, Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020. Kamala Harris helped bail out the few who got caught. This choice says a lot about Harris: she doesn’t care about the border, crime, American energy, or the Americans suffering under her policies.”

Regarding communication with Walz, Vance mentioned, “On the way to the flight in Cincinnati, I called Tim Walz and left a voicemail. I didn’t reach him, but I said congratulations, looking forward to a robust conversation, and enjoy the ride. Maybe he’ll call me back; maybe he won’t.”

Below is an excerpt from the interview:

J.D. Vance: Obviously, the big news of the day is that Tim Walsh has been nominated as the VP or is now the presumptive nominee, I should say, for Kamala Harris. My view on it is it just highlights how radical Kamala Harris is. This is a person who listened to the Hamas wing of her own party and selected a nominee. This is a guy who's proposed shipping more manufacturing jobs to China, who wants to make the American people more reliant on garbage energy instead of good American energy, and has proposed defunding the police just as Kamala Harris does. I think it's interesting, actually. They make an interesting tag team because, of course, Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020. And then the few who got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail. So it is more instructive for what it says about Kamala Harris, that she doesn't care about the border, she doesn't care about crime, she doesn't care about American energy, and most importantly, she doesn't care about the Americans who have been made to suffer under those policies. Reporter: Do you believe anti-Semitism is the reason why you believe Kamala Harris didn't choose Josh Shapiro, can you respond to that? JD Vance: Well, it's not what I believe. It's what the Democratic leadership has said. Many, many people said repeatedly that the reason Kamala Harris was going away from the Josh Shapiro's election is because they were worried about anti-Semitism. They were worried about certain voters. They were worried about some of the leaders and the grassroots activists in their party wouldn't take a Jewish nominee. I think it's despicable. I think it's disgusting. But that is right out of the words of many members of the Democratic leadership. And so now we have Tim Walz. But again, most importantly, we have Kamala Harris. Her policies have been a disaster, and they will remain so if the American people give her a promotion. On this week's speaking schedule. JD Vance: I think I'm making a number of public appearances over the next few days just to drive home the fact that Kamala Harris's policy have been such a failure for normal Americans. I know the President is very busy over the next few days. One of the things you got to do is, of course, get out there and speak to people speak to reporters. A final thing you have to do, of course, is raise the resources. I know the President is very busy doing exactly that. So he and I are taking a divide and conquer strategy to this campaign. Sometimes we obviously do events together, but I think we're going to use the fact that we have two people who can both get out there and prosecute a message. We're going to hit the road. I want to make just one final observation. I know most of you, I like all of you as people, or at least I like the ones of you that I know. I think that you guys have got to do a better job at actually forcing Kamala Harris to answer questions. This is a person who's been the presumptive Democrat nominee for 16 days. She hasn't taken a single real question from a reporter. The American people deserve to get to know the people who want to lead them. I think it's shameful for Kamala Harris, but increasingly for the media that she's taking a basement strategy of running from reporters instead of getting in front of them, answering tough questions about her record and letting the American people know who she is. President Trump and I take hostile questions. We take non-hostile questions. We get out there and talk to people because we respect the American people enough to to persuade them and not to try to run from them. I think you guys got to do a better job. That's my humble opinion. Thank you guys. Thank you.

Via Midnight Rider.

