“Get in the House!” – Tyrant Tim Walz Ordered Police to Shoot Residents on Their Porches with Paintballs During COVID (VIDEO)

This guy is not only Stolen Valor, he’s a complete nutcase.
Governor Tim Walz ordered police to shoot residents on their porches with paint balls during the COVID pandemic.
In the video you can see police officers walking the streets of Minneapolis on May 30, 2020, screaming at residents and shooting paintballs at anyone who is sitting on their porch.
They called this ‘science.”
The man is crazy. That’s why they picked him for VP.
Via Midnight Rider.
Walz deployed 11,000 National Guard members to the city.
The Independent reported on this at the time.
Police officers and National Guard forces in Minneapolis shot paintballs at residents standing outside on their porch, as a curfew was enforced throughout the city.
A video posted on Twitter on Saturday night appears to show the Minnesota National Guard and state police ordering the residents of one street to go inside, before they turn their weapons on a group of residents.
The footage captures people rushing inside the property after shots are fired and shows where one member of the public has been hit by a paintball.