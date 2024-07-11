Biden’s High Stakes ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference Pushed Back to 6:30, 7:00 NOW 7:30 P.M. EDT; To Be Broadcast Live by CBS, NBC, ABC

Joe Biden’s high stakes ‘big boy’ press conference has been pushed back an hour to 6:30 p.m. EDT Thursday. Biden will speak to reporters after a long day of NATO meetings in Washington, D.C. This will be Biden’s first solo press conference since November. (UPDATE: Pushed back to 7:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m.)


The stakes got higher Thursday afternoon as the broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC announced they would carry Biden’s press conference live, New York Times reporter Michael Grynbaum posted:

Updated schedule:

Update:
In the evening, the President will hold a press conference. This event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will be open to pre-credentialed media (RSVPs have closed).
EDT
6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT holds a press conference
Walter E. Washington Convention Center

The term “big boy press conference” started as a lighthearted joke between reporters and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre last week.

But the term has since been turned around by critics to highlight Biden’s diminished capacity to serve as president or the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee and has been questioned by stunned liberals:

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) posted a photo of the White House podium with training wheels:

The Trump campaign posted Jason Miller commenting on the ‘big boy’ presser, “@JasonMillerinDC on Biden’s “Big Boy” press conference: This is all taking place after 4PM – outside of Biden’s window where he’s “really good.” If he walks in and looks down at a notecard, reads a name, and looks around for a reporter with a pre-screened question, that’s not very “Big Boy.” It just speaks to everything being staged and framed.
Joe Biden’s superpower is sleeping. His weakness is talking.”

Politico’s Rachel Bade reported Wednesday some Democrats are hoping Biden ‘fumbles’ the press conference so he can be forced out of the race:

Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) told reporters on Thursday that he thought a consensus by Democrats about Biden’s future would be reached by Sunday:

