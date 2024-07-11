Biden’s High Stakes ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference Pushed Back to 6:30, 7:00 NOW 7:30 P.M. EDT; To Be Broadcast Live by CBS, NBC, ABC

Joe Biden’s high stakes ‘big boy’ press conference has been pushed back an hour to 6:30 p.m. EDT Thursday. Biden will speak to reporters after a long day of NATO meetings in Washington, D.C. This will be Biden’s first solo press conference since November. (UPDATE: Pushed back to 7:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m.)



The stakes got higher Thursday afternoon as the broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC announced they would carry Biden’s press conference live, New York Times reporter Michael Grynbaum posted:

Biden's press conference, scheduled for 6:30 pm, will be carried live by all three broadcast networks. ABC, CBS and NBC plan to break in with Special Reports. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) July 11, 2024

In the evening, the President will hold a press conference. This event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will be open to pre-credentialed media (RSVPs have closed).

6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT holds a press conference

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

The term “big boy press conference” started as a lighthearted joke between reporters and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre last week.

Bloomberg’s Justin Sink, moments later: “[Y]ou mentioned the press conference.” KJP: “Yeah.” Sink: “Is that gonna be kind of the real, big boy press conference that we’re used to or —” KJP: “Did you just big boy press conference?” Sink: “— like, one of these two and two is… pic.twitter.com/blzfDwWfhi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

But the term has since been turned around by critics to highlight Biden’s diminished capacity to serve as president or the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee and has been questioned by stunned liberals:

No way the White House is really calling it Biden's "big-boy" press conference pic.twitter.com/aK0NI5W5Oh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 11, 2024

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) posted a photo of the White House podium with training wheels:

For the Big Boy Press Conference today, I'm told that these will be coming off. pic.twitter.com/O4KjW1MGiq — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 11, 2024

The Trump campaign posted Jason Miller commenting on the ‘big boy’ presser, “@JasonMillerinDC on Biden’s “Big Boy” press conference: This is all taking place after 4PM – outside of Biden’s window where he’s “really good.” If he walks in and looks down at a notecard, reads a name, and looks around for a reporter with a pre-screened question, that’s not very “Big Boy.” It just speaks to everything being staged and framed.

Joe Biden’s superpower is sleeping. His weakness is talking.”

.@JasonMillerinDC on Biden's "Big Boy" press conference: This is all taking place after 4PM – outside of Biden's window where he's "really good." If he walks in and looks down at a notecard, reads a name, and looks around for a reporter with a pre-screened question, that's not… pic.twitter.com/lBNAdh4sq8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 11, 2024

Politico’s Rachel Bade reported Wednesday some Democrats are hoping Biden ‘fumbles’ the press conference so he can be forced out of the race:

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE… Rachael Bade reports that some Democrats are hoping Crooked Joe "fumbles" his "big boy press conference" tomorrow to force him off the ticket pic.twitter.com/B2ql3nAenD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 10, 2024

Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) told reporters on Thursday that he thought a consensus by Democrats about Biden’s future would be reached by Sunday: