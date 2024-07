Joe Biden is scheduled to hold his make or break ‘big boy’ press conference at 5:30 p.m. EDT Thursday after a long day of NATO meetings in Washington, D.C. The time is outside the 81-year-old Biden’s reported peak functioning hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Politico’s Rachel Bade told ABC News on Wednesday some Democrats are hoping Biden fails so they can push him out of the presidential race:

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE… Rachael Bade reports that some Democrats are hoping Crooked Joe “fumbles” his “big boy press conference” tomorrow to force him off the ticket pic.twitter.com/B2ql3nAenD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 10, 2024

Biden’s press conference will be his first formal solo outing in a long time. It has become known as the “big boy” press conference following a humorous description for a solo press conference used by Bloomberg reporter Justin Sink at the July 2 White House briefing to differentiate it from a diplomatic “two-and-two” question format with another world leader:

Q — two — two questions. One is just — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Sure. Q — a logistical one, which is you mentioned the press conference. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah. Q Is that going to be kind of a real, big boy press conference that we’re used to, or — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: (Laughs.) Did you say “big boy press conference”? (Laughter.) Q Yeah, like one of these two-and-twos tha- — that might be a little more limited. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, I believe — and I know you guys are holding me to it — it is a — I believe it’s a solo press conference. We’ll certainly have more to share with all of you as we get closer — Q And then more — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — to next week. Q More thematically — Q We should call it the big boy (inaudible). (Laughter.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah, I was about to say “big boy” Justin over here — Q Yeah, yeah. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — is asking some big boy questions. Okay.

Bloomberg’s Justin Sink, moments later: “[Y]ou mentioned the press conference.” KJP: “Yeah.” Sink: “Is that gonna be kind of the real, big boy press conference that we’re used to or —” KJP: “Did you just big boy press conference?” Sink: “— like, one of these two and two is… pic.twitter.com/blzfDwWfhi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

Karine Jean Pierre used the phrase (to laughter in the room) at Monday’s briefing:

“This week, President Biden will speak to National Labor leaders of AFL-CIO; host the NATO Summit to show the unprecedented strength of our alliance; hold a press conference — a “big boy” press conference, according to Justin Sink from Bloomberg — (laughter) — who’s not here. But, Josh, you are here. I see you.”

John Kirby also used the phrase in Monday’s briefing, to the delight of the Trump campaign’s Dan Scavino:

Given Biden’s cognitive issues, critics including New York Post columnist Miranda Devine picked up on the ‘big boy’ nickname for the press conference and see it as “elderspeak“, using childish language to speak to a senior citizen with dementia issues (NY Post excerpt):

You know that Joe Biden is beyond salvation by the infantilizing language used by the people around him. “Big Boy press conference” is how White House press secretaries John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre have repeatedly described the president’s rendezvous with the restive media Thursday. It’s hard to think of a phrase more condescending than “Big Boy” when referring to the 81-year-old commander-in-chief. Despite their lies and coverup of Biden’s cognitive decline, those who know the president best are inadvertently signaling to us what bad shape he is in. They use the same language and tone of voice that carers use with elderly dementia patients.

With Biden trying to prove he can do the job as president, scheduling the press conference at the end of a long day of meetings rather than on Friday could be a risky decision. Biden admitted he ignored his staff in scheduling the June 27 debate with Trump following weeks of international and cross country travel that he later said left him worn out and suffering from a cold.

Biden’s schedule for Thursday as announced by the White House: