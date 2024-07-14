JUST IN: Trump Announces Departure for RNC Convention in Milwaukee Following Attempt on His Life

President Trump released a new statement, announcing his departure for Milwaukee for the RNC Convention this week, noting that he won’t let a failed assassination attempt slow him down.

Imagine if this happened to Biden or any other Democrat. They’d be hunkered down in a basement while campaigning with virtual Zoom meetings and video messages from an undisclosed location!

The President made the announcement in a Truth Social post this afternoon, bravely declaring, “I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a “shooter,” or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M. TODAY. Thank you! DJT”

What is the RNC, who are seemingly more concerned about registering voters and getting people to turn in their mail-in ballots than they are about stopping the Democrats from registering 81 million fake voters and turning in stacks of phony mail-in ballots, going to do about “the shots heard round the world” last night?

How does some nerdy 20-year-old with a car full of explosives plan and nearly execute the assassination of a United States President–during a highly secured rally surrounded by Secret Service–without help from the people inside and the Democrats outside?

If Trump is doing anything, he should be looking extra closely at those surrounding him, especially given that his running mate, set to be announced this week, is next in line if they can take him out. And if the assassination was successful before Trump accepted the nomination, what then? Would Neocon warmonger Nikki Haley or Trump coattail rider Ron DeSantis become the nominee?

The convention will continue as planned, likely with heightened security. According to an internal security memo that was sent to staff and later leaked to the media, the Trump campaign is making security enhancements to campaign offices.

Still, Trump’s security needs to be examined.

The Gateway Pundit reported that an eyewitness told the BBC that several people witnessed the shooter crawling on the roof of a local building with a rifle before Trump was shot, but they did not act until Trump was shot. According to new reports, a police officer encountered the shooter on the roof but let him go after he pointed the gun at him and before he shot Trump.

We further reported that Secret Service agents may have had a clear view of the shooter from their position at a higher elevation than the shooter behind Trump, yet they did not act.

One video even shows an agent on the roof adjacent to Trump looking down his scope, seemingly with the assassin in his sights, hesitating, then snapping back to his rifle to return fire at roughly the same time as the first shot.

Trump will likely be safe at the RNC Convention this week, but, like Biden and the Democrats, the Republican Party and Trump campaign should be examined closely after this close call that put President Trump half an inch away from death.

Or will we wait until the uniparty and deep state succeed?