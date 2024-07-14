REPORT: Trump Shooter Had “Explosive Devices” In His Vehicle – Was Parked Near the Trump Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated last night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump immediately grabbed his neck after being shot while bleeding profusely from his ear. Video recordings of the scene also show Trump ducking down immediately after the initial gunshots were heard.

Secret Service agents promptly shielded Trump and guided him away from further harm. Despite being injured, a defiant Trump raised his fist and yelled “Fight!” multiple times toward the crowd.

While Trump narrowly survived his brush with death, one American patriot tragically lost his life while two other attendees were seriously injured and are currently in critical condition.

Now, a new report suggests the Crooks may have had plans going beyond merely assassinating Trump. The Wall Street Journal revealed today that the shooter had “explosive devices” in his car. Further details regarding these devices are unclear at the moment.

Crooks’s car was parked near the Trump rally in Butler, PA, on Saturday. Imagine how many more could have been injured or killed had these devices been set off.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Authorities found explosive devices in the car of the man who officials say tried to assassinate former President Trump, according to people briefed on the investigation. The car, which Thomas Matthew Crooks drove, was parked near the Trump rally in Butler, PA, on Saturday. Police received multiple reports of suspicious packages around near where the shooter was, authorities said, prompting them to dispatch bomb technicians. Investigators were still working to make sure the scene was clear well into the night. They also searched Crooks’s home and spoke with his family.

The FBI still claims the motive of the shooter remains unknown.