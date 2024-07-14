BREAKING: Photos of Trump Shooter Released

Photos of the 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who shot President Trump during a rally last night in Butler, Pennsylvania have been released.

More photos:

Trump’s shooter is reportedly a registered Republican but has donated to Democratic candidates. If there was a conspiracy to assassinate President Trump, they probably wouldn’t use a registered Democrat, and it’s very easy to change your voter registration. He also could have been registered to vote against Trump in the Primary election in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the horiffic incident, where Trump was hit by a bullet that grazed his head.

WATCH:

Despite getting shot and being rushed to safety, Trump told the Secret Service, “Wait, wait” and began pumping his fist at the crowd which received enormous applause from attendees:

Not even a bullet can stop Donald Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the FBI confirmed the identity of the individual who attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania during a press conference.

Hours after the press conference, the FBI released the suspect’s identity. He has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.” photo of the shooter after he was shot dead is also going viral on social media. For those who wish to see the graphic image, you can view it here . An alleged

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump Saturday was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, sources told The Post.