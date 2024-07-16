REPORT: Jill Biden and Her Top Advisor Orchestrated the Hiring of DEI-Loving Secret Service Director, Who Refuses to Resign After Failing to Protect Trump

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated Saturday night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Subsequent reports have revealed the numerous avoidable failures by the Secret Service to protect Trump and take out the gunman. Humiliating footage of petite females struggling to cover the 45th president and escort him out of harm’s way has also emerged.

Blame for this horrifying moment in American history has rightfully focused on DEI-loving Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who has refused to resign. Reports have revealed that instead of hiring the best possible agents, Cheatle has focused on ensuring more non-white and female agents regardless of qualifications.

In fact, her agency has set a goal of ensuring the Secret Service is 30% female by 2030, despite the fact women biologically are generally smaller and weaker than males.

This begs the question of why such a politically correct person was heading the Secret Service. According to the New York Post, all fingers point to Joe Biden’s wife Jill. It turns out she had a close relationship with Cheatle, which helped her land the job.

The Post notes that Cheatle, who served on Jill’s security detail, was well-liked by the “First Lady” and her staff, including top advisor Anthony Bernal.

The outlet further reveals Berna lobbied extensively for Cheatle to become Secret Service Director presumably at his boss’s behest. More infuriatingly, Anthony had no experience in law enforcement or experience so he should have been ignored.

Yet he and Jill got their way to the detriment of Trump.

From the New York Post:

Embattled Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who is facing congressional outcry and calls to resign over security lapses leading to former President Donald Trump’s near-assassination Saturday, landed her role thanks largely to a close relationship with First Lady Jill Biden, The Post has learned. Four sources close to President Biden’s family, including people who interacted with Cheatle during the Obama-Biden administration, said she was well-liked by the future first lady and her most senior aides, including top adviser Anthony Bernal. Cheatle served on Dr. Biden’s second lady detail and Anthony pushed for her, a Democratic insider told The Post. Anthony has no national security or law enforcement experience. He should have no influence over the selection of the USSS director.” “I heard at the time she was being considered for director that Anthony had pushed her forward as an option,” another well-placed source told The Post.

This report also provides a plausible explanation for why resources were reportedly diverted from Trump’s rally to Dr. Jill’s poorly attended campaign event in Pittsburgh. When someone owes their job to another, favors are sometimes sought in return.