REPORT: Secret Service Resources Were Diverted to Jill Biden’s Saturday Campaign Event in Pittsburgh and Away from Trump’s – Many Agents Assigned to Trump were Temporary Replacements

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated Saturday night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump immediately grabbed his neck after being shot while bleeding profusely from his ear. Video recordings of the scene also show Trump ducking down immediately after the initial gunshots were heard.

Secret Service agents promptly shielded Trump and guided him away from further harm. Despite being injured, a defiant Trump raised his fist and yelled “Fight!” multiple times toward the crowd.

Now, Susan Crabtree of Real Clear Politics has revealed more infuriating details about that fateful day. It turns out the Secret Service decided to shift critical resources to guard Jill Biden’s campaign event in Pittsburgh and away from the 45th President’s rally. Both were held on Saturday

Two sources told her this was because they were following the agency’s protocol of treating Trump as a former president. This is despite the fact this “former president” is the frontrunner to become the next president of the United States and has the largest political following in the country.

She also poses a critical question: who decided to divert these resources to Dr. Jill’s paltry event?

From Crabtree:

Secret Services resources were diverted to Jill Biden’s event and away from Trump’s because they followed agency protocol applying to Trump as a former president, according to two sources within the Secret Service community. There were also many supplemental agents from different field officers (not Trump’s regular detail) providing security at the rally because Trump’s regular detail has been overworked (some working 7 days straight), and only two counter-snipers. But Trump is not just a former president — he is the first in modern history to have run for president again — and he has been the focus of several prosecutions and controversies (understatement intentional). Who made the decision to divert the resources to Jill Biden’s event?

Crabtree also noted that Trump’s detail was so overworked that several agents assigned Saturday were TEMPORARY replacements from multiple field offices. Again, Trump was treated as just some random “former president.”

Trump’s usual protective Secret Service detail was worked so hard (working 7 days a week with no days off) that many of agents assigned Saturday were temporary replacements from different field offices. This is not the usual protocol for sitting presidents and vice presidents but “typical” for former presidents, (although no former presidents have run again in modern history.) “Trump has a permanent detail, however it’s much smaller in the amount of bodies,” the source said. “His detail has been worked so hard with all the travel that they’re working 7 days a week with shift changes. so HQ sends in temp agents to supplement – not a good scenario. Mission Failure, IMHO.”

This blatant disrespect toward Trump likely played a role in him almost getting killed.