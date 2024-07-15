Iraq Combat Sniper Employment Officer Who Led Hundreds of Combat Missions Highlights “Major Security Lapses” That Allowed Assassin to Shoot Trump (VIDEO)

An Army veteran highlighted the “gross failures” and “major security lapses” that allowed a would-be assassin to hit President Trump with a bullet on Saturday.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the assassination attempt at Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

The Gateway Pundit reported that an eyewitness told the BBC that several people witnessed the shooter crawling on the roof of a local building with a rifle before Trump was shot, but they did not act until Trump was shot. According to new reports, a police officer encountered the shooter on the roof but let him go after he pointed the gun at him and before he shot Trump.

We further reported that Secret Service agents may have had a clear view of the shooter from their position at a higher elevation than the shooter behind Trump, yet they did not act.

One of the videos below even shows an agent on the roof adjacent to Trump looking down his scope, seemingly with the assassin in his sights, hesitating, then snapping back to his rifle to return fire at roughly the same time as the first shot.

Blake Hall's X bio describes him as the "Founder & CEO of http://ID.me" and an "Iraq Combat Vet." In his post, he identifies himself as "the Sniper Employment Officer for my battalion and led hundreds of combat missions."

If the powers that be or the Deep State did this, don't think for a second that they won't steal another election or try again.

I was the Sniper Employment Officer for my battalion and led hundreds of combat missions. There were major security lapses in the security plan that allowed a shooter to engage President Trump from ~130 meters - an easy shot. How can the dude at a cookout spot the shooter before the detail?!? The far rooftop is an obvious firing position. Local police should have been deployed to secure it. Additionally, drones should have been monitoring. There is a sniper team scanning the rooftop for threats. But, the team only has long guns. You generally want a security element co-located with assault rifles that can engage much faster - especially within 300 meters. They couldn’t engage fast enough. They neutralized the target. But not before he wounded President Trump, killed an innocent civilian, and seriously wounded two more. Good shooting. But gross failures in the plan meant they were too slow to detect the threat. Mission failure.



How can the dude at a cookout spot the shooter before the detail?!? The far rooftop is an obvious firing position. Local police should have been deployed to secure it. Additionally, drones should have been monitoring. pic.twitter.com/Klx510xgnW — Blake Hall (@Blake_Hall) July 14, 2024

They neutralized the target. But not before he wounded President Trump, killed an innocent civilian, and seriously wounded two more. Good shooting. But gross failures in the plan meant they were too slow to detect the threat. Mission failure. pic.twitter.com/3CMDGNzfhj — Blake Hall (@Blake_Hall) July 14, 2024

And now we are witnessing apparent FBI incompetence or a potential cover-up of the truth and future plans of assassination. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden’s FBI has announced that they believe the would-be assassin at former President Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday acted alone. Thomas Matthew Crooks' cell phone, which could hold vital clues to understanding the motivations and identifying co-conspirators behind the attack, has been transported to the FBI’s forensic lab in Quantico. However, the bureau has failed to access any data so far.

How does some nerdy 20-year-old with a car full of explosives plan and nearly execute the assassination of a United States President–during a highly secured rally surrounded by Secret Service–without help from the people inside and the Democrats outside?

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the FBI's investigation and emerging details of the plot to assassinate Donald Trump.