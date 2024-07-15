Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Spotted on Roof by Officer Half an Hour Before Attack — Here’s a Split-Screen Video of the Moments Leading Up to the Attack

New details have emerged about the moments leading up to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The information, brought to light by Pittsburgh’s WPXI-11, reveals that the would-be assassin, identified as Thomas Crooks, was spotted on a rooftop approximately 30 minutes before he opened fire at Trump.

Law enforcement knew about Trump shooter but did nothing.

WPXI-11 reported:

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford confirmed that Beaver County’s ESU team had eight members at the rally, including snipers and spotters. According to Ford’s sources, one of them noticed a suspicious man on a roof near the rally at 5:45 p.m., called it in and took a picture of the person. We have learned from our sources the person in that picture is Thomas Crooks. We’re told it’s not clear if Crooks had a gun with him at that point. According to multiple sources, a law enforcement officer had also previously seen Crooks on the ground and called him in as a suspicious person with a picture prior to 5:45 p.m. Our sources tell us an officer checked the grounds for Crooks at that point, but did not see him where the first picture was taken. 26 minutes after the second picture of Crooks was taken by law enforcement and the information called in, shots were fired from the roof of the American Glass Research building. Seconds later, a Secret Service sniper returned fire and killed Crooks.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a video of Crooks shooting from the rooftop before a Secret Service sniper fatally shot him was posted on Saturday.

At least two witnesses have come forward and told the media they warned police officers about the gunman crawling on the rooftop.

One Trump rallygoer told CBS News, “I was just standing there like everyone else, just waiting for Trump. And as Trump started, I noticed two officers looking for something or somebody.”

The witness added, “So I was looking around myself and seen a guy on top of one of the buildings go in between one building to the next and went and told the officer he was up there.”

Another witness who spoke to BBC News said the gunman was ‘bear crawling’ up the roof of the unsecured building. The witness said he was pointing at the gunman for two to three minutes and trying to alert police to the potential threat.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that after audience members pointed out to local law enforcement officers that Crooks was climbing a ladder onto the roof of a building, the officer followed and eventually confronted the would-be assassin.

Crooks responded by pointing his gun at the officer. The person in blue retreated down the ladder, and Crooks immediately fired a shot at Trump.

Below is a split-screen video showing real-time footage of the assassination attempt on Trump from various angles. The video includes a countdown, starting from footage of people warning authorities about the shooter and ending with Trump being swiftly escorted away from the scene.

WATCH: