Ponytail Brigade: Utter Humiliation For Gaggle of Female Secret Service Agents After Trump Assassination Attempt – Struggles to Holster Gun, Erratic, Fearful Movements (VIDEO)

by

This is what DEI looks like in action.

President Trump was shot in the ear earlier Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In an appalling breach of security, the gunman climbed on a roof nearby and shot at Trump from an elevated position.

Secret Service agents rushed the stage after Trump was shot and shielded him as he crouched down.

The agents formed a human wall around Trump but in an act of defiance Trump raised his fist and shouted “Fight! Fight! Fight!” to his supporters as blood dripped down his face.

All of the male agents were big enough to shield Trump, but he was exposed on one side because one female Secret Service agent was too small to protect him.

This is unacceptable.

WATCH:

Look at the disorder as the gaggle of female agents who whisked Trump away were acting erratically.

One of the agents struggled to holster her weapon.

The female agents looked terrified as they helped Trump into his motorcade.

No show of force. No composure. No cohesive unit. Fearful and erratic movements.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

