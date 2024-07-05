Plan to ASSASSINATE Trump?! MSM Says The Quiet Part Out Loud | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1:  HuffPost Reported to FBI for ‘The Most Dangerous Headline in American History’ After Supreme Court Ruling

ARTICLE 2: Joe Biden Goes Rogue at 4th of July BBQ, Grabs the Mic and Starts Rambling About Traffic Congestion and ‘Losing All the Votes’ (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: BREAKING: Leftist Labour Party Wins UK Election in Landslide, Exit Polls Show — Worst Result in Tory Party History — Nigel Farage’s Reform Party Surges

ARTICLE 4:  Undercover Video Exposes Illegal Aliens Admitting to Being Registered to Vote in North Carolina

ARTICLE 5: Biden Tells Black-Owned Philly Radio Station That He’s “Proud” to Be “The First Black Woman to Serve with a Black President” (AUDIO) 

