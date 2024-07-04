Undercover Video Exposes Illegal Aliens Admitting to Being Registered to Vote in North Carolina

In a video posted on X, Mike Howell, Executive Director of the Heritage Oversight Project, has urged Americans to “declare independence from foreigners deciding our elections.”

The video, which was produced in collaboration with Muckraker.com, presents evidence suggesting that illegal aliens are being registered to vote in the United States.

“The evidence you are about to see relates to illegal aliens being registered to vote. This is a problem national in scale. The United States of America is for Americans, and our elections only should be decided by them,” Howell added.

The video centers around an apartment complex located at 220 Branch View in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to Muckraker.com, the complex is primarily occupied by non-citizens.

In an effort to investigate potential voting irregularities, representatives from Muckraker visited the complex and asked residents two simple questions: “Are you registered to vote?” and “Are you a citizen?”

The results were shocking. Out of the 41 people surveyed, four confirmed that they were non-citizens who were registered to vote. This represents nearly 10% of those interviewed.

“If this proportion holds true nationwide,” said a representative from Muckraker, “the integrity of the 2024 election is in jeopardy.”

Some interviewees claimed they were registered to vote at their workplaces or by individuals knocking on their doors.

This investigation underscores a concern long held by conservatives: that lax voter registration processes and insufficient oversight could undermine the integrity of American elections.

If non-citizens are indeed being registered to vote on such a scale, it not only violates federal law but also threatens the very foundation of our republic: that United States elections should be decided by United States citizens.

BREAKING: NONCITIZENS ADMIT TO BEING REGISTERED TO VOTE Footage from @realmuckraker shows non-citizens admitting they are registered to vote A staggering 10% of the people surveyed admitted to this If this percentage holds, the 2024 election is in jeopardy

Earlier this year, The Oversight Project reported that flyers instructing illegal immigrants to vote for Joe Biden in the forthcoming U.S. election have been reportedly distributed at a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Mexico.

The controversial flyers were discovered scattered around the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM), an establishment known for aiding migrants. Some of these were even found on the walls inside port-a-potties at the location.

The flyers read: “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open.”

“CRITICAL – We exposed an NGO in Mexico that is instructing illegals to vote for Biden when they cross into the United States. Claims of illegals being instructed to vote in elections has been labeled a “conspiracy theory”, until now…” Muckraker wrote.

These flyers were discovered by @realmuckraker throughout the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) location including on the walls of port-a-potties They also appear to be handed out when illegal aliens use the RCM for assistance in coming to the USA

America First Legal (AFL), a conservative legal group, has sent letters to officials in every state urging them to enforce existing laws that prevent illegal immigrants and non-US citizens from registering to vote or casting ballots in elections.

The AFL letter was addressed to the chief election official of all 50 states, with copies sent to each Governor and Attorney General.

The letter outlined how two key existing federal laws could be used to obtain information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about the citizenship or immigration status of any individual for “any purpose authorized by law.”

“Biden is giving registration forms and social security numbers to illegals. America First Legal is sending an urgent ACTION PLAN to officials in all 50 states on how to stop illegals & non-citizens from voting. States must ensure only citizens vote,” AFL wrote on its social media.

Stephen Miller, former senior advisor to President Trump and America First Legal President, said, “Joe Biden is mass importing criminal migrants, giving them social security numbers, and handing out voter registration forms to migrants, and vigorously opposes any and every effort to verify the citizenship of voters before voting. T

his is a clear, unambiguous, and direct effort to sabotage the 2024 election through potential mass illegal alien voting — aiding and abetting dramatic foreign interference and the subversion of our democracy.”

