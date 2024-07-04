Joe Biden Goes Rogue at 4th of July BBQ, Grabs the Mic and Starts Rambling About Traffic Congestion and ‘Losing All the Votes’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday shuffled out to deliver brief remarks at the White House’s Fourth of July barbeque from a giant teleprompter after hiding all day.

Nurse Jill and Joe hosted a barbeque with active-duty military service members and their families on the South Lawn for the 4th of July.

Biden heavily slurred through his speech as he trashed Trump with the “losers and suckers” hoax.

WATCH:

DISGRACEFUL: A heavily slurring Biden starts to stumble through the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax at the White House Independence Day celebration — in front of our great military families pic.twitter.com/57O54Gt8zZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

After his brief remarks, Nurse Jill gave him instructions so he wouldn’t get lost.

WATCH:

Crooked Joe receives his final instructions from Jill, Ed.D., before shuffling off the stage after slurring through VERY BRIEF remarks read directly from his giant teleprompter pic.twitter.com/b5hmvPCdjd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

All of a sudden Joe Biden went rogue and grabbed the microphone.

This is when things went downhill.

“You got me, man! I’m not going anywhere!” Biden shouted. “You know, I used to think, when I was a Senator, there was always congestion on the highways. There’s no congestion anymore! We go out on the highway and there’s no congestion!”

He continued, “The way they get me to stop talking, they’ll say, ‘we just shut down all the roads, Mr. President. You’re gonna lose all the votes if you don’t get in,’ but anyway.”

Biden forgot his Secret Service clears the highway ahead of his motorcade.

Biden is completely shot.

WATCH: