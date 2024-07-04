Joe Biden Goes Rogue at 4th of July BBQ, Grabs the Mic and Starts Rambling About Traffic Congestion and ‘Losing All the Votes’ (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday shuffled out to deliver brief remarks at the White House’s Fourth of July barbeque from a giant teleprompter after hiding all day.

Nurse Jill and Joe hosted a barbeque with active-duty military service members and their families on the South Lawn for the 4th of July.

Biden heavily slurred through his speech as he trashed Trump with the “losers and suckers” hoax.

WATCH:

After his brief remarks, Nurse Jill gave him instructions so he wouldn’t get lost.

WATCH:

All of a sudden Joe Biden went rogue and grabbed the microphone.

This is when things went downhill.

“You got me, man! I’m not going anywhere!” Biden shouted. “You know, I used to think, when I was a Senator, there was always congestion on the highways. There’s no congestion anymore! We go out on the highway and there’s no congestion!”

He continued, “The way they get me to stop talking, they’ll say, ‘we just shut down all the roads, Mr. President. You’re gonna lose all the votes if you don’t get in,’ but anyway.”

Biden forgot his Secret Service clears the highway ahead of his motorcade.

Biden is completely shot.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.